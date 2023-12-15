In the Indigo Disk DLC for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, players will encounter Master Lacey and face her Elite Trial. In this trial, players must answer a series of questions in order to proceed. This article will guide you through Master Lacey’s quiz, providing the correct answers to each question.

Question 1: Pikachu’s Electrical Storage

Master Lacey will introduce Pikachu and explain that it is an Electric-type Pokemon known for producing electricity. She will ask where Pikachu stores this electricity. The correct answer is Pikachu’s cheeks.

Question 2: Venonat’s Radar

For the second question, Master Lacey will summon Venonat and highlight its ability to use a specific body part as a radar. Players must correctly identify this body part as the eyes.

Question 3: Genuine Antique Sinistea

In the third question, Master Lacey will present three Sinistea siblings, one of which is the genuine antique. Players must identify the correct sibling, which is the one with a mark on the bottom of its cup.

Question 4: Spotting the Pink Minior

Next, players will be shown different forms of Minior, known as the Meteor Pokemon. Their task is to keep an eye on the pink Minior as it changes form.

Question 5: Granbull’s Sleeping Pillow

The final question involves Granbull, a Pokemon owned by Master Lacey. Players must determine which body part Granbull uses as a pillow while sleeping, with the correct answer being its tummy.

By correctly answering all five questions, players will be able to progress through Master Lacey’s Elite Trial. Make sure to stay updated with Sportskeeda for the latest information and updates on the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet DLC.