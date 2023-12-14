Alfa Romeo toob turule Milano: elektrilise linnamaasturi

Alfa Romeo, the long-standing Italian automaker, is finally delivering on its promise to introduce electric vehicles (EVs) to its lineup. The company has announced the upcoming release of its first-ever Sport Urban Vehicle (SUV), named the Milano, paying homage to its roots in Milan, Italy.

Known for its rich history in motorsports and racing, Alfa Romeo is now shifting its focus towards establishing itself as a luxury car manufacturer. While the brand has faced its fair share of challenges over the years, it is now operating as a sub-brand of Stellantis.

To combat declining sales in recent years, Alfa Romeo’s CEO, Jean-Philippe Imparato, has declared that the company will launch a new model annually from 2022 to 2026, with the goal of going fully electric by 2027. However, the brand’s journey towards electrification has been met with some setbacks, including delays in the release of its first electrified offering, the Tonale plug-in hybrid.

Looking ahead, Alfa Romeo aims to expand its presence in the US market by introducing larger and more luxurious models to compete with the likes of BMW. The brand has also promised to deliver larger electric SUVs for US customers, with the first model set to debut in Italy this spring.

The Milano, Alfa Romeo’s first electric SUV, is expected to be a significant milestone in the brand’s transition to electric vehicles. While an all-electric version will be the initial offering, a hybrid combustion variant of the SUV is also in the pipeline. After the Milano, Alfa Romeo plans to phase out combustion-powered vehicles entirely, becoming a fully electric brand under Stellantis.

Alfa Romeo’s production pipeline for the next three years includes the official debut of the Milano SUV in 2024, followed by the unveiling of its first exclusively electric vehicle in 2025. By 2027, the entire Alfa Romeo range will be 100% electric.

With the anticipation building, all eyes will be on Alfa Romeo’s Milan event in April 2024 to see what the brand has in store for its first foray into the world of all-electric vehicles. As it completes its lineup and transitions to electric, Alfa Romeo aims to cater to its loyal enthusiasts while captivating new customers with its unique blend of sporting experience and distinctive Italian design.