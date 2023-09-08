Linnaelu

Wordle 811 Vastus: 8. september

ByVicky Stavropoulou

September 8, 2023
Today’s Wordle puzzle offers a unique twist to the usual strategies. In the early days of the game, players often relied on vowel-heavy words such as “audio” or “soare” as a starting point. The belief was that if a word contained the major vowels, the rest would be easy to figure out. However, players soon discovered that consonants played a more crucial role.

Today, we have a rare opportunity to revisit the vowel-heavy strategy. The word for this puzzle is both obscure and contains three different vowels. It is a common word, avoiding the use of uncommon letters. The recommended approach is to begin with a vowel-heavy word and then utilize the letter elimination technique.

In order to help you along, here are some valuable clues for solving today’s puzzle:
1. The word starts with the letter R.
2. It contains three vowels.
3. The word ends with the letter E.
4. Another vowel in the word is O.
5. The final vowel in the word is U.

If you carefully consider these clues, the answer should be within reach. However, if you find yourself stuck, scroll down for the solution.

SPOILER ALERT! Continue reading only if you are seeking the answer to today’s Wordle puzzle.

Today’s word is “ROUSE”. It means “to wake someone or make someone more active or excited”. Remember to join us again tomorrow for more hints and clues.

Mõisted:
– Vowel: A speech sound that is produced with an open configuration of the vocal tract, allowing the air to flow smoothly without interruption.
– Consonant: A speech sound that is produced with a constriction or obstruction of the vocal tract.
– Obscure: Not well known or difficult to understand.

Allikad:
– Originaalartikkel: [allikas]
– Definition of "vowel": [source]
– Definition of "consonant": [source]
– Definition of "obscure": [source]

