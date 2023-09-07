Linnaelu

Uute tehnoloogiate ja tehisintellekti võimsuse tutvustamine

Tehnoloogia

Hiina keelab riigi töötajatel kasutada Apple'i iPhone'e, et piirata Lääne ettevõtte turulepääsu

ByRobert Andrew

September 7, 2023
Hiina keelab riigi töötajatel kasutada Apple'i iPhone'e, et piirata Lääne ettevõtte turulepääsu

China has announced a wider ban on its state employees from using Apple’s iPhones in an effort to limit the market access of Western companies. The move is seen as a typical behavior of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) to promote their national champions in telecommunications while squeezing the market access of Western companies.

U.S. Representative Mike Gallagher, chairman of the U.S. House panel on China, commented that this ban follows the CCP’s playbook and serves as a warning to American tech companies cozying up to China. Gallagher emphasized that time is running out for these companies as tensions between China and the United States continue to escalate.

According to Reuters, China has recently extended its restrictions on the use of iPhones by state employees working in three ministries and government bodies. This follows earlier reports by the Wall Street Journal and Bloomberg. As a result of these reports, Apple’s shares have dropped around 3% due to concerns of retaliatory actions in the ongoing Sino-U.S. tension.

Apple and China’s State Council Information Office, responsible for handling media queries on behalf of the government, have not yet responded to requests for comment on the reported ban.

In summary, China’s broader ban on its state employees from using Apple’s iPhones is aimed at limiting the market access of Western companies. The move is consistent with the Chinese Communist Party’s strategy of promoting domestic telecommunications champions and restricting the market presence of Western companies.

Allikad:
– U.S. Representative Mike Gallagher, Chairman of the U.S. House panel on China
- Reuters

By Robert Andrew

seotud Post

Tehnoloogia

Epic Gamesi loovjuht Donald Mustard läheb pensionile

September 9, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Tehnoloogia

Toyota GR Corolla Morizo ​​vs. Honda Civic Type-R: tihe U-Drag Race

September 9, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Tehnoloogia

McCrackeni maakonna avalik raamatukogu pakub vanematele inimestele tasuta arvuti- ja digitaalse kirjaoskuse kursusi

September 9, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Sa panid mööda

Tehnoloogia

Epic Gamesi loovjuht Donald Mustard läheb pensionile

September 9, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Kommentaarid
Tehnoloogia

Toyota GR Corolla Morizo ​​vs. Honda Civic Type-R: tihe U-Drag Race

September 9, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Kommentaarid
teadus

Uus uuring näitab, et piroksikaami ja levonorgestreeli kombineerimine suurendab erakorralise rasestumisvastase vahendi tõhusust

September 9, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Kommentaarid
Uudised

Revolutsiooniline kasutajakogemus: kuvapaneelitehnoloogia areng

September 9, 2023 0 Kommentaarid