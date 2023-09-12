Linnaelu

Mereolendite leidmine tänases ristsõnas

September 12, 2023
Today’s crossword puzzle, constructed by Ella Dershowitz, features a clever theme based on aquatic denizens. The revealer at 37-Across, “Aquatic denizen,” serves as a phonetic hint to the circled words in the puzzle. However, these are not just any sea creatures; they are all creatures whose names can be discovered by following the shape of the letter C from top to bottom using the circled letters. Some examples include sea sponge and sea urchin. Take your time and see how many sea creatures you can identify!

While solving the crossword, you may come across some tricky clues. For example, 15A refers to the best-selling Japanese manga and anime series, NARUTO. 50A, IDIOMs, can be a challenge for translators as they rely on figurative or passed-down interpretations of language. Similarly, 16D’s “Slanted columns?” refers to OP-EDS, which are editorial skew rather than architectural. In addition, 25D clues LACES UP, which is what one does to get ready to skate, and 39D’s EMPTY SET is a mathematical grouping with no elements.

Don’t worry if you struggle with Friday puzzles. Christina Iverson, a puzzle editor, offers the Easy Mode newsletter, which sends out a Friday crossword with more accessible clues directly to your inbox. This way, you can practice and gradually become more confident in solving these tougher puzzles. If you’re interested in submitting your own crossword to The New York Times, they have an open submission system that allows you to submit your puzzles online.

