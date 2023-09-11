Linnaelu

Samsung Galaxy A25 5G kuulujuttude kohaselt tuleb peagi turule: mida oodata

September 11, 2023
The successor to the Samsung Galaxy A24 may be arriving soon, according to rumors. The upcoming device, rumored to be called the Samsung Galaxy A25 5G, has now been listed on the Geekbench benchmarking website, giving us some insights into its specifications.

Based on the listing, the Samsung Galaxy A25 5G is expected to feature an octa-core Exynos 1280 SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM. The phone is also rumored to come with a triple rear camera setup and a waterdrop notch on the display.

The Geekbench listing reveals that the alleged Galaxy A25 5G has the model number SM-A256B and could come with up to 8GB of RAM. It is expected to run on Android 14-based One UI 6.0 out-of-the-box. The listing also suggests that the device will have a total of six cores clocked at 2.00GHz and two cores at 2.40GHz, which is believed to be part of the Exynos 1280 SoC.

On the Geekbench benchmarking website, the Samsung Galaxy A25 5G reportedly scored 973 points in the single-core test and 2,106 in the multi-core test. Unfortunately, the listing does not provide any further details about the device.

In terms of design, leaked renders of the Samsung Galaxy A25 5G suggest a black color variant. The smartphone appears to bear a resemblance to the Galaxy S23 5G, featuring a vertical triple rear camera setup housed in three separate circular slots located on the top-left corner of the back panel. The front of the device is expected to showcase a waterdrop notch.

The leaked renders also indicate that the Samsung Galaxy A25 5G will have its power button and volume rocker on the right side, while the left side will likely hold the SIM card slot. At the bottom, the phone is featured with a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Additionally, the handset could potentially offer a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Overall, the Samsung Galaxy A25 5G seems to be an exciting addition to Samsung’s line of smartphones. As of now, there is no official confirmation from Samsung regarding the launch date or the complete specifications of the device. However, based on the leaked information, the Samsung Galaxy A25 5G appears to be a promising mid-range smartphone with impressive features.

Sources: Geekbench, MySmartPrice

