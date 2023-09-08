Microsoft’s Approach to Resolving Competition Concerns: Pre-empting Investigations and Making Concessions

Microsoft has been taking a proactive approach in addressing competition concerns by making offers to regulators before investigations escalate. While Google and Amazon are facing legal battles, Microsoft has been trying a different approach to stay ahead of potential regulatory actions.

Recently, Microsoft attempted to pre-empt an investigation by the European Commission into its Teams collaboration app by announcing that it would separate the service from its other Office applications in the EU. Additionally, in its bid to gain approval for its $75 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard, Microsoft offered to sell its streaming rights to games outside the EU to Ubisoft. These moves were aimed at addressing concerns around monopolization in the nascent cloud gaming market.

The company has also been working to resolve regulatory issues related to its cloud licensing practices. Customers have expressed unhappiness with Microsoft’s licensing changes, which reportedly push them towards purchasing the company’s own cloud services rather than opting for competitors like Amazon or Google.

Microsoft’s voluntary concessions have received mixed reactions. While some see them as positive steps towards addressing competition concerns early on, rivals accuse the company of offering half-measures and using misdirection tactics. Critics argue that Microsoft only acts when the damage has already been done, and that its concessions are designed to divert attention from more serious misdeeds.

For example, Microsoft’s offer to sell its cloud streaming rights to games appears to shift future decision-making power to Ubisoft. However, this does not prevent Microsoft from entering the cloud gaming market or benefiting as the wholesaler of cloud games sold through Ubisoft, leading critics to question the true impact of the concession.

In contrast, Microsoft’s decision to unbundle Teams from Office applications in the EU has been deemed late, as the damage has already been done, with over 300 million people using Teams monthly. Nonetheless, the company’s action may help mitigate potential regulatory pressure from the European Commission, while other global regulators may also seek similar concessions.

While Microsoft has managed to avoid the regulatory spotlight in recent times, concerns over its cloud licensing practices pose a significant challenge. Research conducted by CISPE, a European cloud computing industry group, suggests that Microsoft has gained billions of dollars through its licensing terms. Regulators, including the European Commission, the US Federal Trade Commission, and the UK Competition and Markets Authority, have started to investigate this issue.

Microsoft’s proactive approach in addressing competition concerns reflects its attempt to stay ahead of potential regulatory actions. However, the challenges posed by cloud licensing concerns, which impact its core business, will not be easily resolved.

