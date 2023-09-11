Linnaelu

Uute tehnoloogiate ja tehisintellekti võimsuse tutvustamine

Tehnoloogia

Kas peaksite investeerima Apple'i aktsiatesse kasvu või väärtuse nimel?

ByVicky Stavropoulou

September 11, 2023
Kas peaksite investeerima Apple'i aktsiatesse kasvu või väärtuse nimel?

When it comes to Apple stock (AAPL), experts believe there’s no need to panic despite recent reports of an iPhone ban in China. The company’s “golden installed base of 2 billion consumers” and strong brand reputation make it an impressive investment option. However, the question remains whether Apple is a value stock or a growth stock.

Being a dominant player in the smartphone industry and having a significant amount of cash on hand, Apple falls into the category of a mature company with stable earnings, similar to a value stock. However, the market doesn’t necessarily price it as such. On the other hand, Apple also lacks clear signs of rapid growth that a true growth stock would exhibit.

Despite these uncertainties, there is hope for Apple’s future growth. Emerging markets like India present significant opportunities for expansion. Additionally, analysts believe that artificial intelligence (AI) will be a major catalyst for Apple’s growth in the coming years.

If you believe that Apple has the potential to become even bigger and grow further, you may choose to invest in the company. However, it’s important to consider whether you are paying for Apple’s dominance, staying power, or future growth.

Wall Street analysts’ recommendations for Apple stock currently consist of 35 Buys, 14 Holds, and four Sells. Ultimately, the decision to invest in Apple should be based on your own assessment of the company’s growth prospects and your investment goals.

Allikad:
- Yahoo Finance

By Vicky Stavropoulou

seotud Post

Tehnoloogia

Jaapan arendab 2030. aastaks välja metaankütusel töötava rakettmootori

September 16, 2023 Robert Andrew
Tehnoloogia

Discover Samsungi allahindlus: hankige Samsung SmartThingsi jaam vaid 1 dollari eest!

September 16, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Tehnoloogia

Tühjendamise kunst: üleliigsest lahti laskmine

September 16, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Sa panid mööda

teadus

Araabia Ühendemiraatide kosmoseagentuur võtab sihikule asteroidivöö

September 17, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Kommentaarid
teadus

Lülisamba luude päritolu ja nende roll kasvaja metastaasides

September 17, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Kommentaarid
teadus

eDNA kasutamine tervete populatsioonide geneetilise koostise mõistmiseks

September 17, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Kommentaarid
teadus

NASA astronaudid ja kosmonaudid saabuvad turvaliselt rahvusvahelisse kosmosejaama

September 17, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Kommentaarid