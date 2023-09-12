Linnaelu

Tehnoloogia

Kuidas kasutada FaceTime'i Apple TV-s koos tvOS 17-ga

September 12, 2023
The latest tvOS 17 update for Apple TV brings an exciting new feature: the FaceTime app. Now, Apple TV users can make FaceTime calls directly from their TV using the continuity camera feature on their iPhone running iOS 17. This allows for a big-screen video calling experience that is convenient and perfect for corporate meetings.

To use FaceTime on Apple TV with tvOS 17, you need to have the following prerequisites:
– tvOS 17 installed on your Apple TV
– iOS 17 installed on your iPhone
– Both Apple TV and iPhone signed in with the same Apple ID
– Both iPhone and Apple TV connected to the same WiFi network
– An iPhone with Continuity Camera support (iPhone XR or later models)

Since Apple TV does not have a built-in camera, the Continuity Camera feature from macOS was ported to tvOS 17. When you open the FaceTime app on your Apple TV, you will receive a notification on your iPhone to connect it to the Apple TV. Once connected, you will be asked to place your iPhone in landscape mode near the TV with the reverse camera facing you.

To make a FaceTime call on Apple TV with tvOS 17, follow these steps:
1. Launch the FaceTime app on your Apple TV.
2. Select the Apple ID you want to use for FaceTime calls.
3. Tap the notification on your iPhone and accept the connection.
4. Place your iPhone in the recommended orientation near the TV.
5. Select the contact you want to call.
6. Once the contact accepts your call, choose between three video modes: Center Stage, Portrait, and Reactions.

Using FaceTime on Apple TV has advantages such as the convenience of a big-screen video calling experience and better video quality due to the use of the iPhone’s rear cameras. However, it is important to note that FaceTime on Apple TV is only available on 4K-ready Apple TV boxes.

In addition to FaceTime, you can also use your iPhone as a remote to control the Apple TV. So, whether it’s important family meetings or business calls, you can now enjoy the experience on a bigger TV screen.

