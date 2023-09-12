Linnaelu

Uus digitaalse moe residentuuriprogramm annab kunstnikele Web3 ökosüsteemis võimaluse

ByVicky Stavropoulou

September 12, 2023
The inaugural Digital Fashion Residency program, created by Draup, Vertical, and Lens Protocol, has announced its first 26 winning applicants. The program aims to empower existing digital designers and newcomers alike by providing free training over a six-week course. The workshops cover various topics, including the evolution of digital fashion, digital textile creation, augmented reality (AR), and gaming. At the end of the program, residents will work on a final project to be exhibited in October.

Vertical, a blockchain-based art curator and consultancy, has previously hosted workshops related to Web3 and art but is now focusing on digital fashion for the first time. Founder and CEO Micol Ap explains that many artists and creators entering the space struggle to navigate the technology and incorporate it into their practice. Therefore, they decided to create a program specifically tailored to digital fashion.

Companies investing in these artists understand that their success is crucial to the future of the industry. For example, Epic Games, the owner of Fortnite, has a fund to reward talented creators. Syky and Adidas also have arrangements in place to generate revenue from the sales of digital fashion created by their artists. These investments not only make it easier to buy and wear digital fashion but also contribute to its wider acceptance.

The program not only provides training but also fosters a sense of community among participants. Ap emphasizes the importance of support when the world is critical of what they do. The aim is to inspire and uplift artists in the Web3 ecosystem, where concepts like the metaverse and Web3 have seen a decline in public sentiment. By educating and empowering artists, these companies are actively working to bring digital fashion to the mainstream.

