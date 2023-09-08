Linnaelu

Uute tehnoloogiate ja tehisintellekti võimsuse tutvustamine

Google teatab külastajate kogemuste keskuse avamisest peakorteris

September 8, 2023
Google is celebrating its 25th anniversary by opening the doors of the Google Visitor Experience at its headquarters in Mountain View, California. This new destination offers visitors the opportunity to immerse themselves in the world of Google and the local community, featuring a public cafe, a Google Store, an events space, and a pop-up shop featuring local businesses.

The Google Visitor Experience centre will be open to the public starting from October 12, 2023. Google aims to provide a unique and “Googley” experience for visitors, complete with a cafe, local art, programming, and more. The company emphasizes its commitment to being a helpful neighbour and investing in a long-term presence in Mountain View.

As part of the Visitor Experience, visitors can attend local community group events or non-profit gatherings at the Huddle, a venue designed to foster connections. Additionally, they have the opportunity to discover and support local businesses at the Pop-Up Shop. The Plaza offers a space for curiosity to flourish, with outdoor art, events, and programming. The Cafe @ Mountain View serves as Google’s first-ever public cafe, providing a place for visitors to connect with friends.

Adding to the experience, Google is also opening its first brick-and-mortar Google Store on the West Coast, located within the Visitor Experience centre in Mountain View. This store allows visitors to explore Google’s hardware products and services firsthand.

