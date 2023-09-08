Linnaelu

Uute tehnoloogiate ja tehisintellekti võimsuse tutvustamine

Tehnoloogia

Dhruv Consultancy Services Limited sõlmib Maharashtra maanteeprojekti lepingu

ByMampho Brescia

September 8, 2023
Dhruv Consultancy Services Limited sõlmib Maharashtra maanteeprojekti lepingu

Dhruv Consultancy Services Limited has experienced a 1.33% increase in its share value following the issuance of a Letter of Award (LOA). The LOA grants the company the opportunity to provide consultancy services for independent engineer services during the operations and maintenance phase of the four-laning project on the Sangli-Solapur Section of national highway-166 (NH-166) in Maharashtra.

The LOA was issued by the office of the Chief General Manager and Regional Officer Mumbai of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). Under the hybrid annuity model, the awarded project spans a length of 194.644 kilometers from Km. 182/556 to Km. 378/100 in the state of Maharashtra.

The total value of the contract is set at Rs 9.90 crore excluding GST, and it has a contract period extending over 60 months. The news of this contract has driven shares of Dhruv Consultancy Services Limited up by 1.33% to ₹57 at 3.22 pm on the Bombay Stock Exchange.

This contract is a significant milestone for Dhruv Consultancy Services Limited as it further establishes the company’s position in the consultancy services sector. The company’s expertise and experience in handling engineering projects are highly valued by the NHAI, leading to the awarding of this project.

Dhruv Consultancy Services Limited is committed to delivering high-quality consultancy services and ensuring the smooth operations and maintenance of the Sangli-Solapur Section of NH-166 in Maharashtra. With its team of experienced professionals, the company is well-equipped to handle the challenges of the project and deliver results in a timely manner.

Allikad:
– Letter of Award (LOA) issued by the office of the Chief General Manager and Regional Officer Mumbai of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI)
– Dhruv Consultancy Services Limited’s performance on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE)

By Mampho Brescia

seotud Post

Tehnoloogia

Säästke 44% HP Spectre x360 sülearvutilt, mis muutub Amazonis tahvelarvutiks

September 9, 2023 Robert Andrew
Tehnoloogia

Procreate Dreams: järgmise põlvkonna animatsioonirakendus iPadile

September 9, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Tehnoloogia

Huawei Mate 60 seeria tõus: Apple'i potentsiaalne rivaal on esile kerkinud

September 9, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Sa panid mööda

teadus

Kerakujuliste klastrite põnev maailm: Terzan 12 ja edasi

September 9, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Kommentaarid
Tehnoloogia

Säästke 44% HP Spectre x360 sülearvutilt, mis muutub Amazonis tahvelarvutiks

September 9, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Kommentaarid
Tehnoloogia

Procreate Dreams: järgmise põlvkonna animatsioonirakendus iPadile

September 9, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Kommentaarid
Tehnoloogia

Huawei Mate 60 seeria tõus: Apple'i potentsiaalne rivaal on esile kerkinud

September 9, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Kommentaarid