Tehnoloogia

Muljetavaldav linnade skaala: Skylines 2

ByGabriel Botha

September 8, 2023
In a recent demo session at Gamescom, the upcoming game Cities: Skylines 2 impressed players with its vast playable spaces. The maps in the game are approximately 5 times larger than those in the original Cities: Skylines. The sheer scope of these spaces became apparent as players zoomed out and realized that the camera just kept going and going.

During the demo, the player was placed in a scenic fjord map with a moderate climate range. The tutorial taught the basics of road placement, water and electricity connections, and zoning for residential, industrial, and commercial areas. However, the player underestimated the size of the playable area and unknowingly concentrated their buildings in a small portion of the map. When they had to create a sewage pipe that ran out to the sea, they realized the scale of the map as the pipe stretched for miles.

The experience highlighted the player’s initial “incredibly small town thinking.” The realization of the vastness of the playable space was both overwhelming and exciting. The tutorial provided intuitive menus to rectify any issues, such as residents’ concerns about a lack of nearby hospital and pollution from a power station.

Despite the initial mistakes, the player found the game to be enjoyable and satisfying. Watching buildings go up and using intuitive menus to address issues created a sense of accomplishment. As the player looks forward to playing Cities: Skylines 2 in full, they acknowledge the need to learn more about city planning and budget management.

Overall, Cities: Skylines 2 promises to offer players an immersive and expansive experience, with maps that allow for grand-scale city-building and strategic decision-making.

Allikad:
– Colossal Order’s feature highlight video series for Cities: Skylines 2

