Linnaelu

Uute tehnoloogiate ja tehisintellekti võimsuse tutvustamine

Tehnoloogia

CAFC tühistab PTAB-i otsused Netflixi ja Apple'i juhtumite puhul

ByMampho Brescia

September 11, 2023
CAFC tühistab PTAB-i otsused Netflixi ja Apple'i juhtumite puhul

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit (CAFC) has issued two precedential opinions, both vacating and remanding decisions of the Patent Trial and Appeal Board (PTAB).

In the first case, Netflix, Inc. v. DivX, LLC, the CAFC determined that the PTAB abused its discretion in finding that Netflix had failed to establish analogous art. The disputed patent claimed a feature called “trick play functionality,” which allows for fast forwarding, rewinding, and scene skipping. Netflix argued that the claims would have been obvious in view of prior art references, but DivX claimed that the references were non-analogous, as they did not address the same field of endeavor.

The CAFC disagreed with the PTAB’s reasoning, stating that Netflix had sufficiently argued that the field of endeavor for both the patent and the prior art references was the same. The court emphasized that there is no requirement to use “magic words” in identifying the field of endeavor and that general language can be sufficient. The CAFC remanded the case to the PTAB to determine whether the prior art was indeed analogous to the patent in question.

In the second case, Apple, Inc. v. Corephotonics, Ltd., the CAFC vacated two final written decisions of the PTAB. The patent in question related to creating “portrait photos.” The parties disagreed on the construction of a claim term, and the PTAB ultimately adopted the patent owner’s interpretation. However, the CAFC found that this interpretation would exclude certain embodiments disclosed in the patent specification. The court determined that Apple’s proposed construction was more in line with the intrinsic evidence and remanded the case to the PTAB for further proceedings.

Both cases highlight the importance of properly analyzing analogous art and correctly construing claim terms. The CAFC’s decisions provide guidance on the standards that should be applied in these areas and clarify that there is no need for “magic words” in identifying the field of endeavor.

By Mampho Brescia

seotud Post

Tehnoloogia

Jaapan arendab 2030. aastaks välja metaankütusel töötava rakettmootori

September 16, 2023 Robert Andrew
Tehnoloogia

Discover Samsungi allahindlus: hankige Samsung SmartThingsi jaam vaid 1 dollari eest!

September 16, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Tehnoloogia

Tühjendamise kunst: üleliigsest lahti laskmine

September 16, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Sa panid mööda

teadus

Araabia Ühendemiraatide kosmoseagentuur võtab sihikule asteroidivöö

September 17, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Kommentaarid
teadus

Lülisamba luude päritolu ja nende roll kasvaja metastaasides

September 17, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Kommentaarid
teadus

eDNA kasutamine tervete populatsioonide geneetilise koostise mõistmiseks

September 17, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Kommentaarid
teadus

NASA astronaudid ja kosmonaudid saabuvad turvaliselt rahvusvahelisse kosmosejaama

September 17, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Kommentaarid