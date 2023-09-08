Linnaelu

Star Trek: Infinite: mängumuutus matkajatele ja strateegiahuvilistele

ByRobert Andrew

September 8, 2023
Paradox Interactive and Nimble Giant Entertainment have joined forces to release a game that will revolutionize the Alpha and Beta Quadrants. Titled Star Trek: Infinite, this new space sim is licensed by Paramount Consumer Products and will be available for Mac and PC users on October 12, 2023.

For avid space explorers, there is an opportunity to pre-order the game and gain exclusive perks. These include options for Star Trek: Lower Decks uniforms, access to the U.S.S. Cerritos, a science ship designed for minor nations in the Second Contact mode, and an exclusive Klingon advisor voice line.

For a premium experience, the Digital Deluxe Edition (DDE) offers more than just the core game. It includes a digital artbook, the official soundtrack, and an in-game music pack featuring classic tunes from the Star Trek universe.

Set decades before Star Trek: The Next Generation, Star Trek: Infinite allows players to take control of their chosen faction: the United Federation of Planets, Romulan Star Empire, Cardassian Union, or Klingon Empire. Players will experience galactic politics, empire economics, and engage in first contact scenarios with unknown species. The game remains faithful to Star Trek lore while introducing new storylines to explore.

Star Trek: Infinite is set to launch on October 12, 2023, for Mac and PC users. Fans of the franchise can look forward to immersing themselves in the Star Trek universe and forging their own path in the galaxy. Live long and prosper, gamers!

