Linnaelu

Uute tehnoloogiate ja tehisintellekti võimsuse tutvustamine

Tehnoloogia

Apple toob Wonderlust üritusel turule iPhone 15 seeria ja Apple Watch Series 9

ByRobert Andrew

September 12, 2023
Apple toob Wonderlust üritusel turule iPhone 15 seeria ja Apple Watch Series 9

Apple has finally unveiled the highly-anticipated iPhone 15 series and the latest addition to their smartwatch lineup, the Apple Watch Series 9, at the Wonderlust event in 2023. The iPhone 15 stole the show with its impressive design, features, and upgrades, while the Apple Watch Series 9 is expected to garner much appreciation like its predecessor, the Apple Watch Series 8.

The Apple Watch Series 9 has received an upgrade with a powerful new chip that is expected to improve overall performance. The previous model introduced Cycle Tracking features for women’s health, and this feature continues in the new series. Additionally, Apple has also introduced the premium Apple Watch Ultra 2 with new additions and features.

The new Apple Watch Series 9 is powered by the latest S9 chipset, providing enhanced performance. One notable feature is the Siri+health integration, allowing users to interact with the voice assistant for reminders and health-related queries, such as checking heart rate. Apple has also introduced a convenient double-tap Gesture feature that allows users to answer calls, end calls, play/pause music, and scroll through widgets with a simple double tap using their thumb and index finger.

The Apple Watch Series 9 runs on the new WatchOS 10, which introduces additional features and enhancements to the Apple watch. According to Apple, the Watch Series 9 will be available next month and offers improved speed and performance compared to its predecessor. The GPS version is priced at $399, while the GPS+cellular version costs $499.

Overall, the Wonderlust event showcased the exceptional features and design of the iPhone 15 series and the Apple Watch Series 9. Apple continues to push boundaries with innovative technology, providing consumers with powerful and feature-rich devices.

Allikad: Apple

Mõisted:

Chipset: A chipset is a collection of integrated circuits that provide the necessary interfaces and functionality for a specific electronic device.

WatchOS: WatchOS is the operating system designed specifically for the Apple Watch, providing the software interface and functionality for the device.

GPU: GPU stands for Graphics Processing Unit, responsible for rendering and displaying graphics on electronic devices.

By Robert Andrew

seotud Post

Tehnoloogia

Jaapan arendab 2030. aastaks välja metaankütusel töötava rakettmootori

September 16, 2023 Robert Andrew
Tehnoloogia

Discover Samsungi allahindlus: hankige Samsung SmartThingsi jaam vaid 1 dollari eest!

September 16, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Tehnoloogia

Tühjendamise kunst: üleliigsest lahti laskmine

September 16, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Sa panid mööda

teadus

Lülisamba luude päritolu ja nende roll kasvaja metastaasides

September 17, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Kommentaarid
teadus

eDNA kasutamine tervete populatsioonide geneetilise koostise mõistmiseks

September 17, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Kommentaarid
teadus

NASA astronaudid ja kosmonaudid saabuvad turvaliselt rahvusvahelisse kosmosejaama

September 17, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Kommentaarid
teadus

Uus võidujooks Kuu pärast: Kuumajanduse loomine

September 17, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Kommentaarid