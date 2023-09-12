Linnaelu

Uute tehnoloogiate ja tehisintellekti võimsuse tutvustamine

Tehnoloogia

Apple kuulutab välja Apple Watch Series 9: mis on uut?

ByVicky Stavropoulou

September 12, 2023
Apple kuulutab välja Apple Watch Series 9: mis on uut?

Apple has unveiled the latest iteration of its popular smartwatch, the Apple Watch Series 9, during its special event called “Wonderlust.” The new Apple Watch maintains the same design as its predecessor but comes with notable upgrades in terms of its processor and sensors.

One of the significant improvements in the Apple Watch Series 9 is the introduction of the SiP (system in a package) S9. This new processor features a faster GPU and CPU, resulting in reduced loading times when opening apps or rebooting the system. Users will experience improved performance and smoother operation.

Additionally, the S9 SiP incorporates a new version of Apple’s ultra-wideband chip. Similar to the U1 chip, the enhanced ultra-wideband technology provides “spatial awareness.” This allows the Apple Watch to precisely detect the location of other compatible devices nearby. The enhanced ultra-wideband functionality enhances the Find My feature and opens the door to new possibilities.

While the Apple Watch Series 9 does not introduce any new health features, it does feature an enhanced heart rate sensor for improved accuracy. Apple has also added a new gyroscope that enables users to control the watch with a double-tap gesture, eliminating the need to touch the screen.

Another notable enhancement is the brighter display of the Apple Watch Series 9. With a brightness of up to 2000 nits, the screen delivers brilliant visuals, even in bright sunlight. When not in use, the display dims to just 1 nit, conserving battery life.

The new Apple Watch Series 9 is available in 41mm and 45mm versions, crafted in both aluminum and stainless steel. Prices for the Series 9 start at $399. Pre-orders for the Apple Watch Series 9 are now open, and it will be officially launched in stores on September 22nd.

Sources: Apple [add URL]

By Vicky Stavropoulou

seotud Post

Tehnoloogia

Jaapan arendab 2030. aastaks välja metaankütusel töötava rakettmootori

September 16, 2023 Robert Andrew
Tehnoloogia

Discover Samsungi allahindlus: hankige Samsung SmartThingsi jaam vaid 1 dollari eest!

September 16, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Tehnoloogia

Tühjendamise kunst: üleliigsest lahti laskmine

September 16, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Sa panid mööda

teadus

Lülisamba luude päritolu ja nende roll kasvaja metastaasides

September 17, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Kommentaarid
teadus

eDNA kasutamine tervete populatsioonide geneetilise koostise mõistmiseks

September 17, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Kommentaarid
teadus

NASA astronaudid ja kosmonaudid saabuvad turvaliselt rahvusvahelisse kosmosejaama

September 17, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Kommentaarid
teadus

Uus võidujooks Kuu pärast: Kuumajanduse loomine

September 17, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Kommentaarid