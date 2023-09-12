Linnaelu

Uute tehnoloogiate ja tehisintellekti võimsuse tutvustamine

Tehnoloogia

Apple jätab iPhone 15 turuletulekuga hüvasti Lightning Connectoriga

ByGabriel Botha

September 12, 2023
Apple jätab iPhone 15 turuletulekuga hüvasti Lightning Connectoriga

After 11 years, Apple has announced that it is bidding adieu to its proprietary Lightning connector on the flagship iPhones. The company unveiled the iPhone 15 at its annual fall product launch event, showcasing its new models that will now feature USB-C charging ports. The move away from the Lightning connector, which was first introduced in 2012, aligns with a new European Union law adopted last year mandating that all smartphones sold in the EU must include a USB-C interface for charging by the end of 2024.

The iPhone 15 comes in two models: the 6.1-inch iPhone 15 starting at $799 and the 6.7-inch iPhone 15 Plus starting at $899. Both models feature a ceramic shield for added durability and a 48-megapixel main camera. They are available in five colors: pink, yellow, green, blue, and black.

Apple executives highlighted the benefits of using the industry-standard USB-C, such as higher data-transfer speeds and the convenience of using the same cable to charge iPhones, iPads, and MacBooks. The company’s latest MacBooks and iPads have already adopted USB-C charging ports, and even the third-generation Apple TV 4K streaming device uses USB-C for charging. Additionally, the iPhone 15 models will support wireless charging standards.

In addition to the iPhone 15, Apple also introduced the Apple Watch Series 9, priced starting at $399. The new features in the Series 9 include a “double-tap” function for controlling apps, on-device Siri functionality, enhanced iPhone-location capability, and a brighter display. The Apple Watch Series 9 is also the company’s first “carbon-neutral” product.

During the presentation, CEO Tim Cook briefly mentioned Apple Vision Pro, the company’s AR/VR headset, which is set to ship in early 2024. Cook also emphasized Apple’s commitment to environmental sustainability, with a cameo by Octavia Spencer as “Mother Nature” grilling executives about their goals. The video segment revealed Apple’s aim for all of its products to be carbon-neutral by 2030.

Sources: Apple, European Union law

By Gabriel Botha

seotud Post

Tehnoloogia

Jaapan arendab 2030. aastaks välja metaankütusel töötava rakettmootori

September 16, 2023 Robert Andrew
Tehnoloogia

Discover Samsungi allahindlus: hankige Samsung SmartThingsi jaam vaid 1 dollari eest!

September 16, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Tehnoloogia

Tühjendamise kunst: üleliigsest lahti laskmine

September 16, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Sa panid mööda

teadus

Tüvirakkude avastamine selgroos heidab valgust kasvaja levikule

September 17, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Kommentaarid
teadus

NASA Juno missioon jäädvustab Jupiteri ja selle vulkaanilise kuu Io hingematva foto

September 17, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Kommentaarid
teadus

Araabia Ühendemiraatide kosmoseagentuur võtab sihikule asteroidivöö

September 17, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Kommentaarid
teadus

Lülisamba luude päritolu ja nende roll kasvaja metastaasides

September 17, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Kommentaarid