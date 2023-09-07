Linnaelu

Uute tehnoloogiate ja tehisintellekti võimsuse tutvustamine

Tehnoloogia

Surve Apple'i aktsiatele jätkub

ByMampho Brescia

September 7, 2023
Surve Apple'i aktsiatele jätkub

The shares of Apple Inc. have suffered two consecutive days of decline, marking the worst performance in three years. Experts on the “Halftime Report” including Josh Brown, Stephanie Link, Jim Lebenthal, and Bill Baruch delve into the causes behind Apple’s struggle.

According to the panel, there are several factors contributing to Apple’s downward spiral. One major concern is the ongoing trade tensions between the United States and China. As the two largest economies in the world continue to engage in a trade war, Apple, heavily reliant on the Chinese market, has been caught in the crossfire. The uncertainty surrounding the trade negotiations and the potential for increased tariffs have investors worried about Apple’s future earnings.

In addition to the trade war, there are also concerns about iPhone sales. Analysts have noted a decline in demand for iPhones, particularly in China and other emerging markets. This could be attributed to factors such as an economic slowdown in these regions, increased competition, and a lack of significant innovation in recent iPhone models.

The experts on the “Halftime Report” further state that the recent decline in the overall stock market has also impacted Apple’s share price. As investors become more cautious amidst global economic uncertainties, they are pulling back from tech stocks like Apple.

Despite these challenges, the panelists remain cautiously optimistic about Apple’s future. They believe that the company’s strong fundamentals, including its high customer loyalty and a growing services business, will help it weather the storm. However, they emphasize the importance of closely monitoring the trade negotiations between the US and China as it will significantly impact Apple’s performance moving forward.

In conclusion, Apple shares are currently facing significant pressure due to trade tensions, declining iPhone sales, and the overall stock market decline. While there are challenges ahead, experts suggest that Apple’s strong fundamentals may assist in overcoming these obstacles.

Mõisted:
– Trade Tensions: Conflicts and disagreements between countries regarding trade policies and practices that can result in tariffs, sanctions, or restrictions on imports and exports.
– Tariffs: Taxes imposed on imported or exported goods to regulate trade and protect domestic industries.
– Stock Market: A marketplace where buyers and sellers trade stocks, which represent ownership in publicly traded companies.

Allikad:
- Puudub

By Mampho Brescia

seotud Post

Tehnoloogia

Epic Gamesi loovjuht Donald Mustard läheb pensionile

September 9, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Tehnoloogia

Toyota GR Corolla Morizo ​​vs. Honda Civic Type-R: tihe U-Drag Race

September 9, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Tehnoloogia

McCrackeni maakonna avalik raamatukogu pakub vanematele inimestele tasuta arvuti- ja digitaalse kirjaoskuse kursusi

September 9, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Sa panid mööda

Tehnoloogia

Epic Gamesi loovjuht Donald Mustard läheb pensionile

September 9, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Kommentaarid
Tehnoloogia

Toyota GR Corolla Morizo ​​vs. Honda Civic Type-R: tihe U-Drag Race

September 9, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Kommentaarid
teadus

Uus uuring näitab, et piroksikaami ja levonorgestreeli kombineerimine suurendab erakorralise rasestumisvastase vahendi tõhusust

September 9, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Kommentaarid
Uudised

Revolutsiooniline kasutajakogemus: kuvapaneelitehnoloogia areng

September 9, 2023 0 Kommentaarid