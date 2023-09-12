Linnaelu

Uute tehnoloogiate ja tehisintellekti võimsuse tutvustamine

Tehnoloogia

The End of the Lightning Connector: Apple Embraces USB-C

ByRobert Andrew

September 12, 2023
The End of the Lightning Connector: Apple Embraces USB-C

Apple bid farewell to its iconic Lightning connector on September 12, 2022, replacing it with the versatile USB-C port. While the Lightning connector served Apple users well for over a decade, the rise in power-hungry devices and the push for a standardized charger prompted Apple to make the switch.

In recent years, Apple had started introducing USB-C to its lineup, with the iPad Pro models adopting the new port in 2018, followed by the iPad Air in 2020 and the 10th generation iPad in 2022. Additionally, the Apple TV 4K remote also featured a USB-C socket. The transition to USB-C was accelerated by the European Union’s mandate that all devices, including phones, tablets, cameras, and laptops up to 100W, must have a USB-C port.

It is worth noting that many other manufacturers had already embraced USB-C, leading to a widespread adoption of the standard around the world. However, Apple’s continued use of the Lightning connector limited compatibility and accessibility.

While Apple’s push for wireless technology is evident, the switch to USB-C ensures that users can still conveniently connect their devices when needed. Whether it’s borrowing a charger from an Android user or finding a compatible charger while on the go, the ubiquity of USB-C makes it more accessible than the proprietary Lightning connector.

Overall, while the end of the Lightning connector marks a significant shift in Apple’s ecosystem, it aligns with the industry’s move towards a standardized charging solution. USB-C provides users with a flexible and widely supported option for powering and connecting their devices.

Allikad:
– European Parliament: https://www.europarl.europa.eu/news/en/press-room/20220217IPR14210/meps-call-for-a-common-charger-for-all-mobiles-and-new-rules-tackling-e-waste
– Apple: https://www.apple.com/newsroom/2022/09/apple-introduces-iphone-15-and-airpods-3/

By Robert Andrew

seotud Post

Tehnoloogia

Jaapan arendab 2030. aastaks välja metaankütusel töötava rakettmootori

September 16, 2023 Robert Andrew
Tehnoloogia

Discover Samsungi allahindlus: hankige Samsung SmartThingsi jaam vaid 1 dollari eest!

September 16, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Tehnoloogia

Tühjendamise kunst: üleliigsest lahti laskmine

September 16, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Sa panid mööda

teadus

Lülisamba luude päritolu ja nende roll kasvaja metastaasides

September 17, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Kommentaarid
teadus

eDNA kasutamine tervete populatsioonide geneetilise koostise mõistmiseks

September 17, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Kommentaarid
teadus

NASA astronaudid ja kosmonaudid saabuvad turvaliselt rahvusvahelisse kosmosejaama

September 17, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Kommentaarid
teadus

Uus võidujooks Kuu pärast: Kuumajanduse loomine

September 17, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Kommentaarid