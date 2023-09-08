Apple tutvustab põnevaid uuendusi ja võimalikke hinnatõususid iPhone 15 Pro ja Pro Max jaoks

Apple is set to reveal its latest lineup of products at the upcoming “Wonderlust” event, featuring the highly anticipated iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. Alongside these new smartphones, consumers can expect to see the Apple Watch Series 9, Apple Watch Ultra 2, new AirPods Pro, and more. However, it is the changes Apple has in store for the new iPhone models that have captured everyone’s attention, particularly the potential price increase.

One of the main reasons for the price hike of the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max is the introduction of exciting upgrades. Apple has ambitious plans for the iPhone 15 lineup, including the switch from Lightning to USB-C, support for Qi 2 wireless charging, a programmable mute button with an Action button function on the Pro models, among other features.

A recent report from Digitimes suggests that the iPhone 15 Pro series might also see a significant price increase due to two major upgrades. Firstly, Apple is considering a shift from stainless steel to titanium chassis, which could raise production costs. Secondly, the Pro Max model could exclusively feature a periscope lens upgrade, allowing for 5-6x optical zoom, with some sources speculating even 10x optical zoom capability.

In terms of pricing, the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max could become the most expensive iPhone models to date. The addition of the new optical zoom camera could potentially increase the price of the Pro Max by $200. According to Forbes, the projected price breakdown for the iPhone 15 lineup is as follows: iPhone 15 starting from $799, iPhone 15 Plus starting from $899, iPhone 15 Pro starting from $1,099, and iPhone 15 Pro Max starting from $1,299.

Apple’s decision to implement these changes is believed to be a strategic move to balance demand across its iPhone models. In the previous cycle, the Pro and Pro Max models outsold the standard iPhone and Plus models due to a small price difference. By increasing the price gap between Pro and non-Pro models, Apple aims to equalize demand and support its supply chain. Consequently, the iPhone 15 Pro will cost nearly $300 more than the standard iPhone 15, while the iPhone 15 Pro Max will cost approximately $400 more than the iPhone 14 Plus.

These price differences may make potential upgraders think twice, but Apple seeks to increase its average selling price to offset the overall decline in the smartphone market. It remains to be seen whether the upgrades and price increases are justified and whether consumers will deem the new iPhones worth the investment. The Apple Event is scheduled to take place on September 12.

