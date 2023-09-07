Linnaelu

Claude Pro: Anthropic avaldab ChatGPT konkurendi tasulise versiooni

September 7, 2023
Anthropic, the company behind ChatGPT competitor Claude, has recently unveiled Claude Pro, a premium version of its AI chatbot. Available for $20 per month, Claude Pro offers a range of enhanced features to users, mirroring the pricing structure of ChatGPT Plus.

Similar to its competitor, Claude is a generative AI chatbot that operates on Anthropic’s powerful large language model, Claude 2. Developed by former senior employees of OpenAI, Anthropic positions itself as an ethical and responsible alternative in the artificial intelligence (AI) landscape. The company has taken extensive measures to ensure the safe training of generative AI models and has established clear principles for responsible AI development.

With a subscription to Claude Pro, users gain several benefits. They enjoy five times more usage than the free version of Claude.ai and have the ability to send a greater number of messages. Additionally, subscribers receive priority access to Claude.ai during high-traffic periods and gain early access to new features as they are introduced.

The launch of Claude Pro indicates Anthropic’s commitment to maintaining a competitive edge in the AI chatbot market. By offering a paid tier of its service, the company aims to provide an upgraded user experience while generating revenue to support its ongoing development efforts.

Anthropic has rolled out Claude Pro in the United States and the United Kingdom, allowing users in these regions to take advantage of the enhanced features and benefits offered by the subscription plan.

Overall, the introduction of a paid version of Claude demonstrates Anthropic’s ambition to challenge industry leaders, such as OpenAI, and establish itself as a prominent player in the AI sector. The company’s dedication to responsible AI development, along with its strategic partnerships, may position Anthropic as a strong contender in the evolving landscape of generative AI chatbots.

