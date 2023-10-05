Linnaelu

Uute tehnoloogiate ja tehisintellekti võimsuse tutvustamine

teadus

Üllatav avastus: uued ülevaated Veenuse salapärasest välgust

ByMampho Brescia

Oktoober 5, 2023
Researchers from the University of Colorado Boulder have recently challenged the long-held belief that lightning frequently occurs on Venus. Through their study published in Geophysical Research Letters, they have presented compelling evidence that suggests otherwise. This discovery has added an intriguing dimension to our understanding of Venus, a planet known for its harsh and inhospitable conditions.

Traditionally, the presence of whistler waves observed on Venus has been associated with lightning events, drawing parallels to similar phenomena on Earth. However, the recent study has shed new light on this assumption. The researchers discovered that these whistler waves on Venus may actually originate from problems in the planet’s weak magnetic fields, rather than lightning activity.

To gather additional data and confirm the source of these whistler waves, the team plans to collect more information during the Parker Solar Probe’s next encounter with Venus in November 2024. The spacecraft, which typically studies the Sun, will come within 250 miles of the planet’s surface during this mission.

The findings of this study have reignited interest in Venus’s mysterious lightning, and scientists are eager to delve deeper into this phenomenon. By unraveling the enigma surrounding Venus’s lightning, we can gain valuable insights into the planet’s complex atmospheric dynamics and contribute to our understanding of similar processes occurring on other celestial bodies.

As researchers continue to explore Venus using advanced spacecraft and scientific instruments, we may uncover even more surprises and alter our previous assumptions about this intriguing planet. The mysteries of Venus’s lightning will undoubtedly captivate scientists and space enthusiasts alike as we strive to unlock the secrets of our neighboring planet.

