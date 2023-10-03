Scientists have made new discoveries of mysterious “fairy circles” in deserts around the world. These circular patches of barren dirt resemble rows of polka dots and have baffled scientists for years. Previously, fairy circles had only been observed in the Namib Desert in Southern Africa and the outback of Western Australia. However, a recent study used AI technology to analyze satellite data and found hundreds of additional spots in 15 different nations across three continents where similar vegetation patterns resembling fairy circles can be found.

The researchers used a neural network, an AI technology that mimics brain processes, to identify fairy circle-like patterns in the high-resolution satellite images. The neural network was trained using 15,000 satellite images from Namibia and Australia, half of which featured fairy circles and the other half did not. It then analyzed nearly 575,000 plots of land worldwide, identifying circular patterns that resembled known fairy circles. The human review was conducted to exclude non-fairy circle structures based on photo interpretation and contextual information.

The study identified 263 dryland areas with circular patterns resembling fairy circles in Australia and Namibia, as well as other arid regions all over Africa and parts of Western Asia, Central and Southwest Australia, and the Sahel, Western Sahara, and Horn of Africa. These findings provide valuable insights into the global distribution of fairy circles.

Fairy circles are distinct from other natural phenomena that create gaps in vegetation due to their highly ordered pattern. However, the patterns identified in this study did not meet the high standard defined by Dr. Stephan Getzin, a researcher at the University of Göttingen. The study also highlighted the complex and site-specific factors that contribute to fairy circle formation, such as climate and plant self-organization in Namibia and termite activity in Australia.

Overall, the study’s global atlas of fairy circles aims to inspire further research into these enigmatic phenomena and encourage scientists to explore the mysteries surrounding their formation. The use of AI technology in this study provides a powerful tool for identifying and studying fairy circles on a larger scale.

Allikad:

– Source article: NatureWorldNews.com

– Science terms:

– Fairy circles: Round discs of barren dirt found in deserts, characterized by a highly ordered pattern among the circles.

– Neural network: An AI technology that mimics brain processes and is capable of learning and recognizing patterns.

– Arid ecosystems: Ecosystems characterized by low rainfall and limited water availability.

– Image source: Olga Ernst & Hp.Baumeler / Wikimedia Commons