Uus ülijuhtiv kaamera rikub hämaras pildistamise piire

A breakthrough in camera technology has paved the way for capturing incredibly weak light signals with unprecedented precision. Scientists at the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) have developed a superconducting camera capable of detecting single photons, a feat previously limited by a low number of pixels. However, through innovative engineering, the team has overcome this limitation and created a prototype with an impressive 400,000 pixels.

The key to this remarkable advancement lies in the unique design of the camera. Unlike traditional cameras that rely on ordinary electrical wires, the NIST camera features grids of ultrathin electrical wires cooled to near absolute zero. At such extreme temperatures, current flows through these superconducting nanowires without resistance until a photon strikes a wire. This interaction disrupts the superconductivity at the pixel location, allowing the energy from the photon to be detected and incorporated into an image.

To address the challenge of connecting numerous chilled pixels to their respective readout wires, the NIST researchers employed an ingenious solution. They combined the signals from multiple pixels onto just a few room-temperature readout wires, significantly reducing the complexity of the camera’s design. By leveraging the properties of superconducting wires, the team ensured that if a photon hits a pixel, it destroys the superconductivity and diverts the current to a resistive heating element connected to each pixel. This diversion generates a detectable electrical signal.

The new camera architecture utilizes intersecting arrays of superconducting nanowires arranged in rows and columns. Each pixel corresponds to a particular point where these nanowires intersect. By measuring the signals from entire rows or columns of pixels at once, instead of recording data from individual pixels, the number of required readout wires is dramatically reduced. This allows for a more scalable and feasible approach to increasing the number of pixels in the camera.

The implications of this breakthrough are vast. With a higher pixel count, the superconducting camera opens up a myriad of applications in science, biomedical research, and technology. It shows promise for imaging faint galaxies and planets beyond our solar system, as well as contributing to studies that utilize near-infrared light to examine human tissue. Furthermore, the technology can be adapted for photon-based quantum computers, enabling precise measurements of light in quantum computing systems.

As the NIST team continues refining this groundbreaking camera, they aim to enhance its sensitivity to capture virtually every incoming photon. The future holds the potential for superconducting single-photon cameras with tens or hundreds of millions of pixels, revolutionizing the field of low-light imaging.

FAQ

A superconducting camera is a type of camera that utilizes superconducting nanowires cooled to extremely low temperatures to detect and capture very weak light signals.

How does the superconducting camera work?

In a superconducting camera, current flows through superconducting nanowires without resistance until a photon strikes a wire, disrupting the superconductivity at that pixel location. This disruption generates an electrical signal that can be detected and used to create an image.

What are the potential applications of the superconducting camera?

The superconducting camera has broad applications in science, biomedical research, and technology. It can be used for imaging faint galaxies and planets beyond our solar system, studying human tissue using near-infrared light, and measuring light in photon-based quantum computers.

Can the number of pixels in the camera be increased?

Yes, the number of pixels in the superconducting camera can be increased. The innovative design developed by the NIST researchers allows for a scalable approach to increasing the pixel count, potentially leading to superconducting cameras with tens or hundreds of millions of pixels.

Where can I learn more about the research?

The research conducted by the NIST team was published in the journal Nature. More information can be found at the following link: [Nature Article](https://www.nature.com/articles/s41586-023-06550-2).