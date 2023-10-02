Hooajaline vihm käivitab mullaviiruste kiire ringluse, mis mõjutab bakterikooslusi

A recent study conducted by UC Davis and Lawrence Livermore National Lab reveals that seasonal rain in California grasslands sparks the rapid expansion and turnover of viruses in the soil, which subsequently affects the population of soil bacteria. Contrary to popular belief, the study suggests that viruses in soil may not be as destructive to bacteria as previously thought. Instead, they appear to function like lawnmowers, eliminating older cells and creating space for new growth.

The complex relationship between viruses and ecosystems, including bacteria, has long posed a challenge for researchers due to the dynamic nature of these interactions over time and space. However, the study’s authors found that the first rainfall following a dry period in Mediterranean ecosystems, such as California grasslands, provides an opportunity to observe these interactions.

The researchers collected soil samples from four different California grasslands and simulated precipitation in the lab by watering the dried samples. As a result, microorganisms and viruses flourished in the samples, allowing the scientists to monitor changes over a 10-day period.

The study revealed that the viral composition in the soil was diverse and underwent significant changes. By the end of the experiment, only 15% of the virus types remained the same compared to the beginning. In contrast, there was far less turnover observed in bacterial communities. The viruses mainly targeted dominant types of bacteria but did not eradicate them completely.

It is well-known that bacteria play a crucial role in ecological processes, such as carbon and nutrient cycles in soil, and can impact plant health and the overall dynamics of ecosystems. Understanding how viruses influence bacterial communities can provide valuable insights into soil dynamics.

The study’s findings challenge previous assumptions about the behavior of soil viruses and highlight the need for a more nuanced understanding of their relationship with bacteria. Rather than completely eliminating bacteria, viruses may engage in a gentle culling process that promotes turnover and facilitates the growth of new bacterial populations.

Interestingly, the study also revealed that viral behavior in the four different grasslands exhibited similar patterns, despite variations in composition and geographic origin. This suggests that there are common trends in viral dynamics across ecosystems, emphasizing the importance of considering viral influences when studying bacterial communities.

The lead author of the study, Christian Santos-Medellín, was a postdoctoral researcher at UC Davis during the study and currently works at Corteva Agriscience. The research team included scientists from Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, UC Berkeley, and UC Merced, demonstrating the collaborative nature of this investigation.

Overall, this study provides new insights into how soil viruses behave and interact with bacteria. By understanding the role viruses play in shaping bacterial communities, scientists can gain a better understanding of soil dynamics and their impact on ecosystem functioning.

Allikad:

– Christian Santos-Medellín et al, Viral but not bacterial community successional patterns reflect extreme turnover shortly after rewetting dry soils, Nature Ecology & Evolution (2023).

– UC Davis