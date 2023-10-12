SpaceX’s Starlink, known for its satellite internet service, has announced plans to offer a satellite phone service called Direct to Cell. According to Starlink’s website, Direct to Cell will initially provide a text messaging service starting in 2024, with voice and data capabilities to be added in 2025. The service aims to provide ubiquitous access to texting, calling, and browsing across land, lakes, and coastal waters.

Starlink has partnered with several global carriers, including T-Mobile US, Rogers in Canada, Optus in Australia, One NZ in New Zealand, Salt in Switzerland, and KDDI in Japan, to ensure reciprocal access in partner nations. The company emphasizes that no changes to phone hardware or special apps are required to use the service, as it will work with existing LTE phones. However, it remains unclear whether the service will initially be limited to 4G or if 5G support will be introduced later.

The Direct to Cell service will function similarly to a cellphone tower in space, allowing customers to roam onto the service when they are out of range of their provider’s cell tower. While no pricing details have been disclosed yet, Starlink’s foray into the satellite phone market comes as other companies have also ventured into this space. Apple introduced satellite support for emergency communications in the iPhone 14, Qualcomm announced two-way messaging capabilities via the Iridium satellite constellation, and Vodafone claimed to have made the first space-based 5G call using unmodified handsets.

However, Starlink faces potential regulatory challenges from AT&T and competitor Omnispace. AT&T has petitioned the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to prevent Starlink from using T-Mobile’s spectrum, while Omnispace has raised concerns of interference with its own satellite phone system.

In conclusion, SpaceX’s Starlink’s Direct to Cell satellite phone service aims to provide global coverage and access to text, voice, and data using existing LTE phones. While other companies have also entered the satellite phone market, Starlink will need to navigate regulatory challenges as it expands its satellite communications offerings.

