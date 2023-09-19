SpaceX Falcon 9 rakett stardib rekordiliselt 17. korda

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket is set to make history by launching for the 17th time tonight. The rocket will be carrying 22 of SpaceX’s Starlink internet satellites. The launch is scheduled to take place from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida at 10:47 p.m. EDT. Viewers can watch the event live through SpaceX’s account on X.

If all goes according to plan, the Falcon 9’s first stage will return to Earth after 8.5 minutes and land on a SpaceX drone ship stationed at sea. This will mark the 17th successful liftoff and landing for this particular Falcon 9 booster, setting a new milestone for rocket reusability. Currently, only two Falcon 9 boosters have achieved 16 flights.

The 22 Starlink satellites onboard the rocket will be deployed into low Earth orbit approximately 62.5 minutes after launch. This launch will also contribute to another record for SpaceX, as it will be their 65th orbital mission of the year, surpassing their previous record of 61 set in 2022.

SpaceX has primarily focused on expanding the Starlink megaconstellation this year, which currently consists of over 4,700 operational satellites. However, the company plans to continue growing this number as they have permission to launch 12,000 Starlink satellites and have applied for approval for an additional 30,000.

With each successful launch and landing, SpaceX demonstrates the importance and potential of rocket reusability. As they continue to push the boundaries of space technology, the future of space exploration looks brighter than ever.

