Sabine Hossenfelder: ebatõenäoline sotsiaalmeediastaar ja teaduskommunikaator

Sabine Hossenfelder, a theoretical physicist and mathematician, has become an unexpected social media star during the dark days of the COVID-19 pandemic. Unable to go to her office at Germany’s Frankfurt Institute for Advanced Studies, Hossenfelder turned to YouTube to keep her sanity. She rebranded her channel as “Science without the gobbledygook” and began actively posting videos, dispensing her dry wit and pithy wisdom to a growing fan base of nerds across the internet. Today, she has 1 million subscribers and a strong following on Patreon.

As a science communicator, Hossenfelder takes her role seriously, aiming to provide context and simplify complex scientific topics for her audience. Through her videos, she fills the gap between gee-whiz science and heavyweight journals, offering insights that may not be covered by traditional editors. With a touch of humor, she addresses questions such as whether we are living in a computer simulation or why 5G technology uses high frequencies.

Posting videos on YouTube not only generates a reliable revenue stream for Hossenfelder but also allows her to fund her research in quantum gravity. In addition to earning money directly from YouTube, she receives support from sponsors, Patreon supporters, and donations. This approach has given her financial stability and freedom from the constant pursuit of research grants.

Hossenfelder’s science channel has also become a platform for her contrarian views on the state of physics, particularly her criticism of the pursuit of beauty and simplicity in scientific theories. In her book, “Lost in Math: How Beauty Leads Physics Astray,” she argues that the scientific community’s obsession with beauty may be hindering progress in understanding complex phenomena like dark matter. While some physicists have expressed skepticism about the standard model’s ability to explain dark matter, Hossenfelder sees it as a failure to recognize the need for more complex explanations.

Despite facing criticism from some prominent scientists, Hossenfelder has found allies who appreciate her perspective. Patricia Rankin, chair of the physics department at Arizona State University, praises Hossenfelder for challenging assumptions and delineating the limits of what science can and cannot tell us. Stacy McGaugh, a professor of astronomy at Case Western Reserve University, has collaborated with Hossenfelder and appreciates her frankness and willingness to speak her mind.

In conclusion, Sabine Hossenfelder’s foray into social media has transformed her into a notable figure in science communication. With her engaging videos and witty commentary, she has attracted a devoted fan base and financial support for her research. While her contrarian views have sparked debate, she continues to push the boundaries of scientific discourse and challenge prevailing assumptions.

