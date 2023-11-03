Teadlased avastavad Pluutol uue krüovulkaani: Kiladze kaldeera

Pluto, once considered the ninth planet in our solar system, may have lost its planetary status, but it continues to capture the interest of scientists. Thanks to NASA’s New Horizons spacecraft, we have unraveled remarkable discoveries about this distant celestial body. In a groundbreaking study, led by NASA planetary scientist Dale Cruikshank, researchers have identified a new cryovolcano on Pluto known as Kiladze Caldera.

Initially mistaken for an impact crater, Kiladze Caldera’s distinctive structure intrigued scientists. Its location surrounded by water ice, previously concealed beneath Pluto’s methane snows and smog, suggested a different origin. The team’s analysis uncovered evidence of ammonia mixed in water ice, a composition that enables the water to flow as liquid cryo-lava on Pluto’s surface. This finding challenges previous assumptions about Pluto’s geological activities.

Based on their estimates, the scientists believe Kiladze Caldera erupted a few million years ago, indicating a relatively young cryovolcano. Additional icy volcanoes, namely Wright Mons and Piccard Mons, have also been identified on the planet. This newfound understanding reveals a dynamic and active Pluto, challenging conventional notions of cold, inactive dwarf planets.

The study, shedding light on the geological complexities of Pluto, has been published in the esteemed journal Icarus and is also available on the pre-print database arXiv. By studying the images and data collected by the New Horizons spacecraft, scientists continue to unravel the mysteries of this distant world, expanding our knowledge of the outer reaches of our solar system.

Korduma kippuvad küsimused (KKK)

Q: What is a cryovolcano?



A: A cryovolcano is a type of volcano that erupts water and icy materials, such as water ice, ammonia, or methane, instead of molten rock or lava.

A: Impact craters are structures formed on the surface of a planet or celestial body when it is struck by a meteorite or asteroid.

A: Scientists estimate that Kiladze Caldera and its surroundings are only a few million years old, suggesting a relatively recent eruption.

A: Yes, in addition to Kiladze Caldera, two other icy volcanoes called Wright Mons and Piccard Mons have been identified on Pluto.

A: The study has been published in the journal Icarus and is also available on the pre-print database arXiv.