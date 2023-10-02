Linnaelu

Austraalias avastati iidne hiiglaslik lõksuämbliku fossiil

ByMampho Brescia

Oktoober 2, 2023
Scientists in Australia have discovered a fossilized giant trapdoor spider in New South Wales, marking the fourth known specimen of its kind in the country. The ancient spider, named Megamonodontium mccluskyi, lived during the Miocene period approximately 11 to 16 million years ago. This finding is significant because spider fossils in Australia are rare, making it difficult for scientists to understand their evolutionary history.

The discovery of this spider fossil provides new insights into the past climate of Australia. The fact that it was found in a layer of rainforest sediment suggests that the region was once much wetter than it is now. This information can help scientists better understand how a warming climate has already impacted Australia’s ecosystems and how it may continue to alter them in the future.

The fossilized spider is believed to be related to the modern Monodontium, or trapdoor spider, but is much larger in size. Its body measures 23.31 millimeters in length, which is over an inch. The closest living relative of this ancient spider now resides in wet forests ranging from Singapore to Papua New Guinea, indicating that these spiders once occupied similar environments in mainland Australia before going extinct as the country became more arid.

The fossilized spider was discovered among other Miocene fossils, some of which were exceptionally well-preserved, allowing scientists to study minute details of the claws, setae, legs, and main body of the spider. This level of detail has helped researchers confidently classify the fossil as belonging to the Barychelidae family, a group that has not been previously found in fossil form anywhere else in the world.

Overall, this discovery offers valuable insights into the evolutionary history of spiders in Australia and contributes to our understanding of past climates and environmental changes in the region.

