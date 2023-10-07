Linnaelu

Uute tehnoloogiate ja tehisintellekti võimsuse tutvustamine

teadus

Päikesevarjutus toimub kogu Põhja-Ameerikas 14. oktoobril 2023

ByGabriel Botha

Oktoober 7, 2023
Päikesevarjutus toimub kogu Põhja-Ameerikas 14. oktoobril 2023

On Saturday, Oct. 14, a solar eclipse will occur across North America. The eclipse will be annular, meaning that the moon will not completely block out the sun, creating a “ring of fire” effect for viewers along the darkest part of the path. The eclipse will start over the Pacific Ocean west of Vancouver Island and track southeast, making landfall in Oregon. It will then cross seven other U.S. states before moving to Mexico and South America.

In Canada, the eclipse will be a partial eclipse. Different regions will experience varying levels of visibility. Vancouver and B.C.’s Okanagan region will see around 80% of the eclipse, while Calgary will see around 70%, Regina 60%, Winnipeg 50%, Toronto 30%, Montreal 20%, and the Atlantic provinces 10%.

Viewing the eclipse directly without proper eye protection is not safe, as it can cause severe eye injury. Specialized eye protection designed for solar viewing is advised. It is also cautioned not to view the eclipse through a camera lens, binoculars, or a telescope without a special-purpose solar filter.

An interactive map of the eclipse’s path is available online for those interested in tracking its trajectory. Hotels along the path of the eclipse are already booking up, so it is advised to secure accommodations in advance if planning to travel to view the eclipse.

Allikas: Global News

By Gabriel Botha

seotud Post

teadus

James Webbi teleskoop paljastas Orioni udukogu kohta uusi üksikasju

Oktoober 9, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
teadus

Päikesesüsteemi materjaliketas ulatub tähtedevahelisesse ruumi kaugemale, kui seni arvati

Oktoober 9, 2023 Gabriel Botha
teadus

India edu Chandrayaan-3 missioonil näitab suutlikkust tehnoloogiamahukate projektide jaoks

Oktoober 9, 2023 Robert Andrew

Sa panid mööda

teadus

James Webbi teleskoop paljastas Orioni udukogu kohta uusi üksikasju

Oktoober 9, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Kommentaarid
teadus

Päikesesüsteemi materjaliketas ulatub tähtedevahelisesse ruumi kaugemale, kui seni arvati

Oktoober 9, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Kommentaarid
teadus

India edu Chandrayaan-3 missioonil näitab suutlikkust tehnoloogiamahukate projektide jaoks

Oktoober 9, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Kommentaarid
teadus

Järgmine päikesevarjutus: haruldane taevasündmus

Oktoober 8, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Kommentaarid