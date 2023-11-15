Robot-kosmosekeemik võib muuta hapniku tootmise Marsil

Chinese researchers have unveiled a groundbreaking project that could revolutionize oxygen production on Mars. Utilizing a refrigerator-sized machine equipped with artificial intelligence and a robotic arm, the team successfully analyzed materials from five meteorites found on the planet’s surface. By identifying a chemical formula that enables the separation of oxygen from water, this innovative technology has the potential to create oxygen from Martian resources. The researchers estimate that it would have taken a human over 2,000 years to achieve the same result.

Why is oxygen production crucial on Mars? Rocket propellants and life support systems require substantial amounts of oxygen, which cannot be relied upon from the Martian atmosphere alone. However, with the development of this robotic artificial-intelligence chemist, the need to transport oxygen-creating supplies from Earth could be eliminated. Moreover, the system is designed to operate autonomously, reducing the necessity for human oversight.

Lead scientist Jun Jiang from the University of Science and Technology of China in Hefei emphasized the capabilities of their creation. “We have developed a robotic AI system that has a chemistry brain,” he stated. “We believe our machine can utilize compounds in Martian ores without human guidance.” This robotic chemist offers an exciting possibility for future Mars exploration, opening doors beyond oxygen production. Jiang highlighted its potential to create various chemicals, potentially including plant fertilizers. Additionally, he hinted that the technology could be applied to lunar soil as well.

While this project marks a significant leap forward, it is worth noting that NASA’s Perseverance rover already carries an experimental device called MOXIE that has successfully produced oxygen from the Martian atmosphere multiple times. MOXIE has generated over 120 grams of oxygen to date, an amount sufficient to sustain a small dog for ten hours. Scaling up this technology seems feasible, as it has the potential to produce two to three kilograms of oxygen per hour.

Efficient oxygen production is of critical importance in space exploration, with each astronaut aboard the International Space Station requiring approximately 840 grams of oxygen daily. The development of a robotic space chemist represents a significant stride forward in sustainability and self-sufficiency for future Mars missions. By utilizing local resources and leveraging artificial intelligence, humans can reduce their reliance on supplies from Earth, further enabling long-duration space travel and potential colonization efforts.

FAQ

Artificial Intelligence (AI) refers to the development of computer systems that possess the ability to perform tasks that would typically require human intelligence. These tasks include analyzing data, making decisions, and solving problems.

What is MOXIE?

MOXIE, short for Mars Oxygen In-Situ Resource Utilization Experiment, is an experimental device carried by NASA’s Perseverance rover. Its purpose is to demonstrate the feasibility of producing oxygen from the Martian atmosphere through a process called solid oxide electrolysis.

How much oxygen can MOXIE produce?

MOXIE has successfully produced over 120 grams of oxygen from the Martian atmosphere, equivalent to sustaining a small dog for ten hours. Scaling up this technology could potentially yield two to three kilograms of oxygen per hour.

Why is oxygen production crucial for Mars missions?

Oxygen is essential for rocket propellants and life support systems, which consume significant amounts of oxygen. As the Martian atmosphere cannot replenish the oxygen supply, producing it from local resources on Mars reduces the need for oxygen-creating supplies to be transported from Earth.

Can the robotic space chemist create other chemicals?

According to the researchers, the robotic space chemist has the potential to create various chemicals beyond oxygen. For instance, it could potentially develop methods for producing plant fertilizer. The technology offers possibilities for exploration beyond oxygen production.