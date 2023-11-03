Paradigma nihe taastamisel: rohusööjate rolli omaksvõtmine

In the pursuit of restoring degraded ecosystems through re-vegetation, a groundbreaking study unveils a critical oversight in most restoration projects – the failure to manage plant-eating herbivores. The survey, analyzing nearly 2,600 restoration efforts across various ecosystems, highlights the urgent need to address the threat posed by herbivores to young plants.

The vulnerability of young plants to herbivores cannot be ignored. These plants are like irresistible treats for grazers, which often results in their destruction. Professor Brian Silliman, an expert in marine conservation biology at Duke University, emphasizes the importance of protecting plants in their early stages. Failure to do so not only hampers restoration efforts but also incurs higher costs.

Research indicates that excluding or temporarily controlling herbivores can significantly speed up restoration, improve outcomes, and lower costs. The introduction of predators to keep herbivore populations in check or the installation of barriers until plantings become established and less vulnerable, can increase plant regrowth by an average of 89%. This insight calls for a paradigm shift in restoration practices.

The study, led by Qiang He of Fudan University and Changlin Xu, brings attention to the urgency of addressing this issue, particularly in warmer, drier regions where herbivore impact is most pronounced. The decline of apex predators, such as wolves, lions, and sharks, which historically controlled herbivore populations, contributes to increased grazing pressure and inhibits vegetation expansion.

The researchers propose embracing natural predation as a cost-effective and efficient method to enhance plant diversity and ecosystem recovery. Professor Silliman likens this approach to a “new gardening trick” that has the potential to double vegetation yields. Once plants are established, herbivores play a crucial role in maintaining plant ecosystem diversity and function.

This new insight into ecosystem restoration calls for a reevaluation of current methods and a more holistic approach that considers the predators and prey. By allowing more predators into ecosystems or restoring their populations, we can encourage the growth of vegetation and effectively mitigate the challenges posed by conventional restoration methods. It is time to embrace the role of herbivores in the restoration process.

FAQ

Why is managing herbivores important in restoration projects?

Managing herbivores is crucial in restoration projects because they pose a significant threat to young plants. Failure to control herbivores can result in the destruction of these plants, hindering restoration efforts and incurring higher costs.

How can herbivores be managed in restoration projects?

Herbivores can be managed in restoration projects by introducing predators to keep herbivore populations in check or installing barriers until plantings become established and less vulnerable. These measures can significantly speed up restoration, improve outcomes, and lower costs.

What is the role of herbivores once plants are established?

Once plants are established, herbivores play a crucial role in maintaining plant ecosystem diversity and function. They contribute to the overall health and balance of the ecosystem, ensuring the sustainability of plant populations.