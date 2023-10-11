Linnaelu

Uute tehnoloogiate ja tehisintellekti võimsuse tutvustamine

teadus

Eksoplaneetide avastamine M Dwarfsi GJ 724 ja GJ 3988 ümber

ByGabriel Botha

Oktoober 11, 2023
Eksoplaneetide avastamine M Dwarfsi GJ 724 ja GJ 3988 ümber

We have recently discovered two exoplanets using the radial velocity (RV) method around the M dwarfs GJ 724 and GJ 3988. This discovery was made possible through the analysis of 153 3.5 m Calar Alto/CARMENES spectra, as well as archival ESO/HARPS data for GJ 724 and infrared RV measurements from Subaru/IRD for GJ 3988.

After analyzing the data, we found that both systems are best described by models with a single planet. The minimum masses of the planets are 10.75+0.96−0.87 Earth-masses for GJ 724 b and 3.69+0.42−0.41 Earth-masses for GJ 3988 b. These planets have short periods, orbiting their stars closely with a distance of less than 0.05 au.

Interestingly, GJ 724 b has an eccentric orbit, making it the most eccentric single exoplanet discovered to date around an M dwarf. This finding prompts further analysis to understand its configuration in the context of planetary formation and architecture.

On the other hand, GJ 3988 b has a circular orbit, representing a common type of planet found around mid-M dwarfs. The discovery of this planet provides valuable insights into the distribution and characteristics of planets in this particular range of stars.

To construct our models, we considered different numbers of planets and utilized Gaussian process (GP) regression to account for activity signals. The selection of the best models was based on their Bayesian evidence.

In conclusion, our discovery of exoplanets around GJ 724 and GJ 3988 contributes to the growing body of knowledge on planetary systems. These findings shed light on the diversity of planets and their orbital characteristics within the M dwarf population.

Allikad:
– P. Gorrini, J. Kemmer, S. Dreizler, R. Burn

By Gabriel Botha

seotud Post

teadus

Naised eelistavad lühiajalistes suhetes füüsilist jõudu, kuid pikaajalise edu saavutamiseks meeldivat huumorit

Oktoober 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
teadus

Juhend rõngakujulise päikesevarjutuse ohutuks vaatamiseks ja pildistamiseks

Oktoober 13, 2023 Mampho Brescia
teadus

Satelliidid kosmoses: oht raadioastronoomiale ja meie ühendus kosmosega

Oktoober 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Sa panid mööda

teadus

Naised eelistavad lühiajalistes suhetes füüsilist jõudu, kuid pikaajalise edu saavutamiseks meeldivat huumorit

Oktoober 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Kommentaarid
teadus

Juhend rõngakujulise päikesevarjutuse ohutuks vaatamiseks ja pildistamiseks

Oktoober 13, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Kommentaarid
teadus

Satelliidid kosmoses: oht raadioastronoomiale ja meie ühendus kosmosega

Oktoober 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Kommentaarid
teadus

Osooniga kokkupuutunud sojaubade stressitaseme mõõtmiseks kasutatav fluorestsents

Oktoober 13, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Kommentaarid