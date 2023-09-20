Linnaelu

Teadlased avastavad, et parasiidid manipuleerivad sipelgatega rohuliblede ronimiseks

September 20, 2023
Scientists at the University of Copenhagen’s Department of Plant and Environmental Sciences have made a fascinating discovery about lancet liver flukes, a type of parasite. These flukes have the remarkable ability to control ants and make them climb up and down blades of grass, increasing the chances of the flukes being consumed by larger animals.

The life cycle of lancet liver flukes begins when their eggs are excreted by cows and end up in grass. Snails ingest these eggs, where they develop into larvae and reproduce asexually. The snails respond to the infestation by forming cysts around the worms, which are subsequently expelled as slime balls. Unbeknownst to them, ants consume these slime balls along with the worm larvae.

Once inside an ant, the larvae migrate to either the ant’s stomach or its brain. Those that reach the brain take control, commanding the ant to climb a grass blade and grip onto it. This behavior makes it easier for larger animals to accidentally ingest the ant and its parasites. Inside the final host, the worms mature and lay eggs in the host’s liver, completing the cycle.

Researchers studying infected ants in Denmark’s Bidstrup Forests found that temperature played a significant role in the ants’ behavior. On cool days, the ants remained on the grass, but on warmer days, they descended. This observation suggests that the worms predominantly manipulate the ants during the night and morning hours. The findings emphasize the complexity of parasite behavior and highlight the need for further research in this area.

While it is rare, humans can occasionally become infected by these parasites. In such cases, the liver and bile ducts may suffer harm. However, it is important to note that humans are not the primary host for lancet liver flukes.

