Antiaine langeb täpselt nagu tavaline aine, katsetulemused

Physicists at CERN, the European Center for Nuclear Research, have conducted an experiment that reveals antimatter falls in a gravitational field just like regular matter. Antimatter is the evil twin of matter, with identical mass but opposite characteristics such as charge and spin. When matter and antimatter come into contact, they annihilate each other, releasing energy. Antimatter has been a subject of speculation in science fiction, with theories that it can be repelled by gravity or even travel backward in time.

The experiment was conducted by an international team called ALPHA, which is based at CERN and led by particle physicist Jeffrey Hangst. In the experiment, the scientists assembled about 100 hundred anti-atoms of hydrogen and suspended them in a magnetic field. As the magnetic field was gradually reduced, the anti-hydrogen atoms fell downwards at the same rate as regular atoms, about 32 feet per second per second. The team published their findings in the journal Nature.

The result did not come as a surprise to most physicists, as it aligns with Einstein’s theory of general relativity. According to this theory, all forms of matter and energy respond equally to gravity. Physicists at the University of California, Berkeley, stated that while the result was expected, it was crucial to conduct the experiment to confirm their understanding.

Antimatter has fascinated scientists for many years. It is believed that antimatter should behave identically to ordinary matter, and studying anti-hydrogen atoms is the first step towards testing this hypothesis. Scientists from the ALPHA group have been collecting antimatter at CERN for the past 20 years. The experiment involved slowing down high-energy antiprotons from the collisions in the Large Hadron Collider and mixing them with anti-electrons to create anti-hydrogen atoms.

This experiment provides important confirmation of our understanding of the behavior of antimatter in a gravitational field. More research will be carried out to further explore the properties of antimatter and its potential applications in the future.

– Artikkel: The New York Times

– Image: Keyi “Onyx” Li/U.S. National Science Foundation