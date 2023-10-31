Maa vaatlemise uus ajastu: NASA ja ISRO ühinevad NISAR-i missioonil

NASA and the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) have unveiled their groundbreaking joint satellite mission known as NISAR, scheduled for launch in 2024. This mission marks a significant milestone in international collaboration, as both agencies come together to explore climate change and the effects of natural disasters on our planet.

NISAR, short for NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar mission, aims to provide a comprehensive understanding of Earth’s global carbon cycle and its intricate relationship with climate change. Using cutting-edge radar technology, the satellite will operate at two different frequencies, L-band and S-band, enabling it to collect precise measurements and intricate details about our environment.

One of the primary objectives of the NISAR mission is to study the impact of natural disasters on Earth’s surface and the environment. By observing and analyzing these events, scientists hope to gain valuable insights into how they shape our planet and affect ecosystems. This knowledge will prove vital in developing strategies for disaster mitigation and management on a global scale.

In addition to natural disasters, NISAR will also focus on the broader issue of climate change. By monitoring various indicators, such as shifts in ice cover, deforestation rates, and changes in sea levels, the satellite will contribute to a more comprehensive understanding of our rapidly changing climate. This data will not only aid in scientific research but also assist policymakers in making informed decisions to mitigate climate change’s adverse effects.

