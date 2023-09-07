Linnaelu

Uute tehnoloogiate ja tehisintellekti võimsuse tutvustamine

teadus

Äsjaavastatud kosmosekivi liigub Maast lähedalt mööda

ByMampho Brescia

September 7, 2023
Äsjaavastatud kosmosekivi liigub Maast lähedalt mööda

A newly discovered asteroid, named C9FMVU2, passed by Earth today at a distance of only 2,500 miles, which is about 1% of the Earth-moon distance. The small asteroid, approximately 6.5 feet wide, was first observed just a few hours before its closest approach to our planet. This distance is five times closer than the orbit of GPS satellites.

Despite its close proximity, the European Space Agency (ESA) assured that the asteroid posed no threat to Earth due to its small size. If it had collided with our planet, it would have burned up in the atmosphere, creating a spectacular fireball. A few fragments may have reached the Earth’s surface, but they would have been small.

Richard Moissl, head of planetary defense at ESA, explained that the asteroid’s trajectory will be significantly altered by Earth’s gravitational pull. However, the asteroid was too small to be visible to amateur astronomers.

There are currently over 30,000 known near-Earth asteroids, but only about 2,300 of them are considered potentially hazardous. A space rock receives this designation if it is wider than 460 feet and follows an orbit that brings it within 20 lunar distances of Earth. Even smaller asteroids can cause significant destruction if they were to impact the planet.

Therefore, astronomers are actively working to map the population of space rocks near our planet to ensure preparedness in the case of an unexpected collision. If a potentially hazardous asteroid were on a collision course, space agencies would attempt to divert it, similar to NASA’s successful mission, the Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) spacecraft, which altered the orbit of the small asteroid moonlet Dimorphos last year.

It is crucial to continue monitoring and studying near-Earth asteroids to safeguard our planet and prevent any future catastrophic impacts.

Allikad:
– Euroopa Kosmoseagentuur (ESA)
– NASA.

Mõisted:
– Potentially hazardous asteroid: An asteroid that meets certain criteria, including size and proximity to Earth, which could pose a threat if it were to collide with our planet.
– Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) spacecraft: A NASA mission aimed at testing the ability to deflect asteroids by colliding with them.

By Mampho Brescia

seotud Post

teadus

Uus uuring näitab, et piroksikaami ja levonorgestreeli kombineerimine suurendab erakorralise rasestumisvastase vahendi tõhusust

September 9, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
teadus

Kliima ja tektoonilise aktiivsusega seotud liitiumi kontsentratsiooni langus merevees

September 9, 2023 Gabriel Botha
teadus

NASA Ingenuity helikopter avab ukse Marsi magnetvälja uuringutele

September 9, 2023 Robert Andrew

Sa panid mööda

Tehnoloogia

Epic Gamesi loovjuht Donald Mustard läheb pensionile

September 9, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Kommentaarid
Tehnoloogia

Toyota GR Corolla Morizo ​​vs. Honda Civic Type-R: tihe U-Drag Race

September 9, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Kommentaarid
teadus

Uus uuring näitab, et piroksikaami ja levonorgestreeli kombineerimine suurendab erakorralise rasestumisvastase vahendi tõhusust

September 9, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Kommentaarid
Uudised

Revolutsiooniline kasutajakogemus: kuvapaneelitehnoloogia areng

September 9, 2023 0 Kommentaarid