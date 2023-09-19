Pink Diamond Discovery annab ülevaate moodustamisprotsessist

Researchers studying Western Australia’s Argyle diamond deposit have gained new insights into the formation of pink diamonds and other color varieties, according to a study published in the journal Nature Communications. The Argyle mine, which has accounted for 90% of the world’s pink diamonds, is now closed, making these gems even more rare and valuable. Polished pink diamonds of the highest quality can fetch prices in the tens of millions of dollars.

The study focused on understanding the geological conditions necessary for the formation of pink diamonds. By analyzing samples from the Argyle mine, scientists were able to identify the specific conditions required for these rare gems to develop. This knowledge could potentially lead to the discovery of new deposits of pink diamonds in other areas.

Pink diamonds are formed under extreme pressure and high temperatures deep within the Earth’s mantle. They are composed of pure carbon, just like white diamonds, but their unique color comes from the presence of a rare atomic structure that absorbs green light. The exact process of how pink diamonds acquire their color is still largely a mystery, but this recent research brings scientists closer to unraveling the enigma.

The Argyle mine, with its vast reserves of pink diamonds, has been a significant source of these valuable gemstones for several decades. Its closure in November 2020 marked the end of an era for the diamond industry, heightening the desirability and value of existing pink diamonds.

While the study offers important insights into the formation process of pink diamonds, further research is needed to fully understand the conditions necessary for their creation. Nonetheless, this discovery brings new hope for the future discovery of pink diamond deposits elsewhere in the world.

