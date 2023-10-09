NASA is gearing up for another asteroid mission called Psyche, which aims to study an asteroid of the same name. The spacecraft is set to launch aboard a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket on Thursday and will embark on a six-year journey to the asteroid belt, where Psyche is located. Once there, the spacecraft will orbit the asteroid for two years, collecting data on its composition, age, and topography.

The Psyche mission is driven by the desire to better understand Earth. While we have knowledge about the Earth’s crust and mantle, the core remains largely mysterious due to its deep location. Metal-rich asteroids, like Psyche, found in the asteroid belt, which consists of remnants from the solar system’s formation billions of years ago, may hold clues about Earth’s core.

With limited information obtained from telescopes like NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope and the now-retired Stratospheric Observatory for Infrared Astronomy (SOFIA), scientists have discovered that Psyche is an unusually metal-rich asteroid. Lindy Elkins-Tanton, the principal investigator of the Psyche mission, emphasizes the significance of studying these smaller objects in the solar system, as they provide valuable insight into its formation.

One of the main objectives of the mission is to understand the formation and appearance of rocky planet cores, such as those of Mercury, Venus, Earth, and Mars. The core plays a vital role in generating magnetic fields, protecting atmospheres, and influencing habitability. Psyche, being one of the best candidates for studying metal cores, offers researchers a unique opportunity.

While theories about Psyche’s origin exist, scientists acknowledge that they may not be accurate. Zoe Landsman, a research scientist at the University of Central Florida, believes that actually sending a spacecraft to the asteroid will yield unexpected discoveries. She highlights the value of every mission in transforming our understanding of the solar system.

Apart from its scientific significance, Psyche has gained attention for its astronomical value. In 2017, Elkins-Tanton estimated that the asteroid could be worth a staggering $10,000 quadrillion USD. However, she emphasizes that the technology to bring Psyche back to Earth or mine it effectively does not currently exist.

Although space mining might sound like science fiction, scientists envision its possibility in the future. The concept has gained attention in the space industry and has led to the formation of companies exploring the potential of mining resources in space. While the mining of asteroids may be more distant, it holds promise for obtaining valuable elements like platinum group elements (PGEs) used in various technologies.

In conclusion, NASA’s Psyche mission represents an exciting opportunity to explore and study a metal-rich asteroid in the asteroid belt. The mission aims to expand our understanding of Earth’s core and the formation of rocky planet cores. While the mining of resources in space remains a distant goal, the mission raises prospects for potential future space mining endeavors.

Allikad:

– Source Article: https://www.cbc.ca/news/technology/nasa-psyche-mission-asteroid-1.6518185