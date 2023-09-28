Linnaelu

Uute tehnoloogiate ja tehisintellekti võimsuse tutvustamine

teadus

NASA James Webbi kosmoseteleskoop avastas Euroopas süsinikdioksiidi

ByMampho Brescia

September 28, 2023
NASA James Webbi kosmoseteleskoop avastas Euroopas süsinikdioksiidi

Astronomers using NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) have made a significant discovery by detecting the presence of carbon dioxide on Europa, one of Jupiter’s icy moons. This finding sheds light on the composition and potential habitability of this mysterious moon.

The researchers utilized the JWST’s Near-Infrared Spectrograph (NIRSpec) instrument to observe the frozen surface of Europa in the infrared spectrum. Through their observations, they were able to pinpoint the existence of carbon dioxide in a specific region on the moon’s surface.

What’s particularly intriguing about this discovery is that the carbon molecules detected on Europa did not originate from meteorite impacts or other external sources. This suggests that they are naturally occurring on the moon itself, potentially through internal processes.

Europa has long been a target of scientific interest due to its subsurface ocean of liquid water. The presence of carbon dioxide adds another intriguing layer to the moon’s potential habitability. Carbon is a fundamental building block of life as we know it, and its presence could indicate the possibility of organic compounds on Europa.

Future missions, such as NASA’s Europa Clipper, will further investigate this fascinating moon and work towards answering the question of whether Europa could support life. The discovery of carbon dioxide is a crucial step in understanding the complex environment of this distant world.

viited:

– NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope: https://www.nasa.gov/webb

– Space.com: https://www.space.com/

By Mampho Brescia

seotud Post

teadus

Teadlased ütlevad, et tähtedevaheliste objektide mõistmine röntgenikiirguse kaudu

September 30, 2023 Robert Andrew
teadus

Generatiivne AI uurib P vs NP probleemi: GPT-4 ülevaated

September 30, 2023 Robert Andrew
teadus

Uuring paljastab Arktika järvedes metaani rattasõidu mõju kliimamuutustele

September 30, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Sa panid mööda

teadus

Teadlased ütlevad, et tähtedevaheliste objektide mõistmine röntgenikiirguse kaudu

September 30, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Kommentaarid
teadus

Generatiivne AI uurib P vs NP probleemi: GPT-4 ülevaated

September 30, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Kommentaarid
teadus

Uuring paljastab Arktika järvedes metaani rattasõidu mõju kliimamuutustele

September 30, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Kommentaarid
teadus

NASA ja SpaceX määrasid Psyche-missiooni oktoobri alguskuupäeva

September 30, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Kommentaarid