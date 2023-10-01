Linnaelu

Uute tehnoloogiate ja tehisintellekti võimsuse tutvustamine

teadus

NASA valib kosmoseilmade uurimiseks SpaceXi väikeste satelliitide käivitamiseks

ByRobert Andrew

Oktoober 1, 2023
NASA valib kosmoseilmade uurimiseks SpaceXi väikeste satelliitide käivitamiseks

NASA has chosen SpaceX to launch the Tandem Reconnection and Cusp Electrodynamics Reconnaissance Satellites (TRACERS) as part of a rideshare mission in 2025. The TRACERS smallsats will investigate space weather and the magnetosphere from low Earth orbit. The launch date has not yet been determined, but it is expected to take place no earlier than April 2025.

The two TRACERS spacecraft are being built by Millennium Space Systems. Once deployed in sun-synchronous orbit, they will repeatedly pass through the polar cusp of the Earth’s magnetosphere. This region is where the magnetic field lines bend down towards the north and south poles. The mission will focus on studying the interactions known as magnetic reconnection between the solar wind and the Earth’s magnetosphere.

NASA originally selected the TRACERS mission in 2019 as a heliophysics Small Explorer (SMEX) mission. It was initially planned to be launched as a secondary payload with another SMEX mission, PUNCH (Polarimeter to Unify the Corona and Heliosphere). However, NASA recently decided to launch PUNCH on the same Falcon 9 rocket as the Spectro-Photometer for the History of the Universe, Epoch of Reionization, and Ices Explorer (SPHEREx) mission in 2025.

The specific value of the task order awarded to SpaceX for the TRACERS mission was not disclosed by NASA due to competition sensitivity. However, NASA allocated $3.593 million to SpaceX’s Venture Class Acquisition of Dedicated and Rideshare (VADR) contract in relation to this task order.

Overall, the TRACERS mission will contribute to a better understanding of space weather and the complex interactions between the Earth and the Sun. It is another significant step forward in NASA’s efforts to explore and study our surrounding space environment.

Allikas:
– NASA [No specific URL]

By Robert Andrew

seotud Post

teadus

Uued uuringud näitavad, et välk Veenusel võib olla vähem levinud, kui varem arvati

Oktoober 2, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
teadus

The Economist käivitab kosmosemajanduse tippkohtumise

Oktoober 2, 2023 Robert Andrew
teadus

Florida mereökoloogid pöörduvad korallriffide päästmiseks krabide poole

Oktoober 2, 2023 Robert Andrew

Sa panid mööda

teadus

Uued uuringud näitavad, et välk Veenusel võib olla vähem levinud, kui varem arvati

Oktoober 2, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Kommentaarid
teadus

The Economist käivitab kosmosemajanduse tippkohtumise

Oktoober 2, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Kommentaarid
teadus

Florida mereökoloogid pöörduvad korallriffide päästmiseks krabide poole

Oktoober 2, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Kommentaarid
teadus

Reaalmaailma kliimamuutuste eksperiment näitab üllatavat mulla reaktsiooni

Oktoober 2, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Kommentaarid