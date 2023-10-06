Linnaelu

Uute tehnoloogiate ja tehisintellekti võimsuse tutvustamine

teadus

Võimalus näha 14. oktoobril 2023 toimuvat rõngakujulist päikesevarjutust

ByRobert Andrew

Oktoober 6, 2023
Võimalus näha 14. oktoobril 2023 toimuvat rõngakujulist päikesevarjutust

The Moon will pass between Earth and the Sun on Saturday, October 14, providing an opportunity for people across the United States to witness an annular solar eclipse. Also known as a “ring of fire” eclipse, this phenomenon occurs when the Moon is at or near its farthest point from Earth. Unlike a total solar eclipse, the Moon appears smaller during an annular eclipse and does not completely block out the Sun. As a result, a bright ring of Sun is visible, creating the ring of fire effect.

NASA will be hosting live coverage of the eclipse starting at 11:30 a.m. EDT. The agency’s coverage can be accessed through NASA Television, the agency’s website, and the NASA app. Additionally, the live broadcast will be streamed on NASA’s Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube accounts.

The annular solar eclipse will only be visible along a narrow path stretching from Oregon to Texas in the United States. Outside of this path, people across the contiguous U.S., as well as Puerto Rico and parts of Alaska and Hawaii, will be able to observe a partial solar eclipse where only part of the Sun is covered by the Moon.

NASA’s coverage of the eclipse will include live views from multiple locations, interviews with scientists and experts, and a live Q&A segment. Viewers can submit their questions by using the hashtag #askNASA.

In addition to observing the eclipse, NASA will launch sounding rockets from White Sands, New Mexico, carrying scientific instruments to study the eclipse’s effects on the atmosphere.

To ensure safe viewing of the eclipse, it is crucial to use specialized solar filters or indirect viewing methods. Looking directly at the Sun without proper eye protection, even during an eclipse, can be extremely dangerous. NASA recommends using certified solar viewing glasses or constructing a pinhole projector from household materials.

The annular solar eclipse on October 14, 2023, presents a unique opportunity for citizen science. Citizen scientists can contribute observations on sounds, temperature, cloud cover, and more through programs like GLOBE Observer and Eclipse Soundscapes. These observations will help scientists better understand the impact of eclipses on Earth’s atmosphere and animal life.

The next solar eclipse will occur on April 8, 2024, when a total solar eclipse will cross the United States from Texas to Maine. A partial solar eclipse will also be visible throughout the contiguous U.S., as well as in Puerto Rico and parts of Alaska and Hawaii.

For more information about the upcoming annular solar eclipse, visit go.nasa.gov/Eclipse2023.

Allikad:
- NASA

By Robert Andrew

seotud Post

teadus

Kuu iidsed laavatorud võivad olla potentsiaalsed kohad tulevaste Kuu baaside jaoks

Oktoober 8, 2023 Mampho Brescia
teadus

Vulkaaniliste kraatrite uurimine: astronaudid treenivad tulevaste kosmosemissioonide jaoks

Oktoober 8, 2023 Mampho Brescia
teadus

Astronaudid viivad läbi kosmosematka, et koguda proove teadusuuringute jaoks

Oktoober 8, 2023 Robert Andrew

Sa panid mööda

teadus

Kuu iidsed laavatorud võivad olla potentsiaalsed kohad tulevaste Kuu baaside jaoks

Oktoober 8, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Kommentaarid
teadus

Vulkaaniliste kraatrite uurimine: astronaudid treenivad tulevaste kosmosemissioonide jaoks

Oktoober 8, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Kommentaarid
teadus

Astronaudid viivad läbi kosmosematka, et koguda proove teadusuuringute jaoks

Oktoober 8, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Kommentaarid
teadus

NGC 1087: Vanade ja uute tähtede galaktika

Oktoober 8, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Kommentaarid