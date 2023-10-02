Linnaelu

Uute tehnoloogiate ja tehisintellekti võimsuse tutvustamine

teadus

NASA lükkab Psyche Asteroidi missiooni ühe nädala võrra edasi

ByMampho Brescia

Oktoober 2, 2023
NASA lükkab Psyche Asteroidi missiooni ühe nädala võrra edasi

NASA has announced a one-week delay for its Psyche asteroid mission, now scheduled to launch on 12 October. The $1.2 billion mission aims to study the asteroids of the same name, which are located between Mars and Jupiter.

The reason for the delay is to allow NASA’s team to complete verification of the parameters used to control the Psyche spacecraft’s nitrogen cold gas thrusters. These parameters were adjusted in response to updated warmer temperature predictions for the thrusters.

The schedule change was announced during a flight readiness review at the Kennedy Space Centre, where an agreement was made to conduct a “static fire” test of the Falcon Heavy rocket on 29 September. Static fires are standard prelaunch tests in which the rocket’s first-stage engines are briefly fired while the vehicle remains anchored to the ground.

The Psyche mission will be the first NASA mission for the Falcon Heavy, which is currently the second-most powerful rocket in operation after NASA’s Space Launch System. If all goes according to plan, the spacecraft will arrive at the 170-mile-wide (280 kilometers) space rock Psyche in 2029.

Scientists believe that Psyche may expose the core of a protoplanet, making this mission of great interest and potentially providing valuable insights into the early formation of the solar system.

Source: Space.com, Mint.com

By Mampho Brescia

seotud Post

teadus

Kas aurustamine on tõesti ohutum valik kui suitsetamine?

Oktoober 2, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
teadus

Bioloogid uurivad mikroobseid eukarüoote karmides geotermilistes järvedes

Oktoober 2, 2023 Mampho Brescia
teadus

Intrigeerivad dinosaurused, mis algavad N-tähega

Oktoober 2, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Sa panid mööda

teadus

NASA lükkab Psyche Asteroidi missiooni ühe nädala võrra edasi

Oktoober 2, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Kommentaarid
teadus

Kas aurustamine on tõesti ohutum valik kui suitsetamine?

Oktoober 2, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Kommentaarid
teadus

Bioloogid uurivad mikroobseid eukarüoote karmides geotermilistes järvedes

Oktoober 2, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Kommentaarid
teadus

Intrigeerivad dinosaurused, mis algavad N-tähega

Oktoober 2, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Kommentaarid