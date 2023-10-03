Linnaelu

Uute tehnoloogiate ja tehisintellekti võimsuse tutvustamine

teadus

Uus uuring soovitab Kuiperi vöö objektil Arrokothi küngaste ühist päritolu

ByMampho Brescia

Oktoober 3, 2023
Uus uuring soovitab Kuiperi vöö objektil Arrokothi küngaste ühist päritolu

A recent study led by Southwest Research Institute (SwRI) Planetary Scientist, Dr. Alan Stern, has found that the large mounds on the Kuiper Belt object Arrokoth share a common origin. These mounds, which are approximately 5 kilometers long, dominate the appearance of Arrokoth’s larger lobe.

The study conducted by SwRI suggests that these mounds could serve as “building blocks” for further research on planetesimal formational models. Dr. Alan Stern presented these findings at the American Astronomical Society’s Annual Division for Planetary Sciences meeting in San Antonio.

In 2019, NASA’s New Horizons spacecraft performed a close flyby of Arrokoth, providing valuable data for this study. Using these data, Dr. Stern and his team identified 12 mounds on Arrokoth’s larger lobe, known as Wenu.

The discovery of a common origin for these mounds provides insight into the formation and evolution of objects in the Kuiper Belt. The Kuiper Belt is a region of the solar system located beyond the orbit of Neptune and is home to numerous small celestial bodies.

Understanding the formation of objects in the Kuiper Belt can shed light on the early stages of our solar system’s development and the processes that shaped it. The study’s findings could guide future research on planetesimal formation and help refine existing models.

This research has been published in the Planetary Science Journal, a peer-reviewed publication dedicated to advancing the understanding of planetary science.

Allikad:
– Southwest Research Institute (SwRI)
– American Astronomical Society’s 55th Annual Division for Planetary Sciences meeting (DPS)
– Planetary Science Journal

By Mampho Brescia

seotud Post

teadus

Hiina Kuu-missioonid edenevad Pekingi plaanidena tulevaste Kuu ekspeditsioonide ja uurimisjaama jaoks

Oktoober 4, 2023 Robert Andrew
teadus

Athena: tehisintellektiga töötav tulemodelleerimissüsteem, mis võitleb põõsatulekahjudega NSW-s

Oktoober 4, 2023 Robert Andrew
teadus

NASA kosmoseaparaat OSIRIS-REx tagastab Maale ajaloolise asteroidiproovi

Oktoober 4, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Sa panid mööda

teadus

Hiina Kuu-missioonid edenevad Pekingi plaanidena tulevaste Kuu ekspeditsioonide ja uurimisjaama jaoks

Oktoober 4, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Kommentaarid
teadus

Athena: tehisintellektiga töötav tulemodelleerimissüsteem, mis võitleb põõsatulekahjudega NSW-s

Oktoober 4, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Kommentaarid
teadus

NASA kosmoseaparaat OSIRIS-REx tagastab Maale ajaloolise asteroidiproovi

Oktoober 4, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Kommentaarid
teadus

Suurepärane pilt NGC 4654-st: vahepealne spiraalne galaktika Neitsi klastris

Oktoober 4, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Kommentaarid