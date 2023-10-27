Spin-lainete ja ülijuhtide potentsiaal kvantarvutuses ja energiatõhusas tehnoloogias

Scientists at Delft University of Technology have achieved a breakthrough in their research by successfully controlling and manipulating spin waves using superconductors. Spin waves, which are information-transmitting waves found in magnetic materials, hold immense potential as a replacement for traditional electronics. This discovery opens up possibilities for the development of energy-efficient information technology and the connection of components in quantum computers.

Spin waves create a magnetic field, and when combined with a superconductor, they generate a supercurrent. By using a superconducting electrode as a mirror, the researchers were able to slow down and manipulate the spin waves more effectively. Interestingly, the wavelength of the spin waves changed significantly as they passed under the superconducting electrode, allowing for precise control of the waves by adjusting the temperature of the electrode.

The team used a thin magnetic layer known as yttrium iron garnet (YIG) as the base material, followed by a superconducting electrode and an additional electrode to induce the spin waves. Cooling the electrode to an extremely low temperature enabled it to enter a superconducting state, leading to the observation of slower spin waves. This discovery sheds new light on the properties of superconductors and provides valuable insights for future research.

The experiment employed a unique sensor technology that utilized diamond electrons to measure the magnetic fields of the spin waves, allowing for imaging and analysis. This technology has the potential to revolutionize various fields, similar to how an MRI scanner provides internal images of the human body.

In the realm of spin wave technology, there is still much work to be done. To create energy-efficient computers using this technology, small circuits capable of performing calculations need to be developed. However, the discovery made by the Delft University team opens up a world of possibilities. Superconducting electrodes pave the way for the creation of countless new and energy-efficient spin-wave circuits.

The combination of spin waves and superconductors also holds promise for the design of devices that produce minimal heat and sound waves. Applications such as spintronics frequency filters, resonators, transistors, and connectors between qubits in quantum computers are just the beginning.

Overall, this breakthrough in controlling and manipulating spin waves using superconductors has the potential to revolutionize the fields of quantum computing and energy-efficient technology.

Korduma kippuvad küsimused (KKK)

What are spin waves?

Spin waves are information-transmitting waves found in magnetic materials. They hold potential as a replacement for traditional electronics due to their ability to transmit information with less energy consumption.

What is the significance of using superconductors in controlling spin waves?

Superconductors allow for effective control and manipulation of spin waves. By utilizing a superconducting electrode as a mirror, the speed and movement of spin waves can be manipulated more easily, opening up possibilities for various applications such as quantum computing and energy-efficient technology.

How did the researchers control spin waves using superconductors?

The researchers used a superconducting electrode to reflect the magnetic field produced by spin waves. By adjusting the temperature of the electrode, they were able to precisely control the wavelength and magnitude of the spin waves, providing valuable insights into the properties of superconductors.

What sensor technology was used to measure spin waves?

The researchers employed a unique sensor technology that utilized diamond electrons to measure the magnetic fields of the spin waves. This technology allowed for imaging and analysis of the spin waves, enhancing our understanding of their behavior and potential applications.

What are the future possibilities for spin waves and superconductors?

The combination of spin waves and superconductors holds potential for various applications, including the development of energy-efficient computers, frequency filters, resonators, transistors, and connectors in quantum computers. Additionally, it offers the opportunity to design devices that produce minimal heat and sound waves, leading to advancements in technology and research.