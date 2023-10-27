Renessansi simulatsioonid: valgustab galaktikate teket

Physicists at Maynooth University have unveiled a groundbreaking set of computer simulations called the Renaissance simulations, offering new insights into the formation of galaxies in the early universe. These simulations, which align with observations made by the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST), provide a valuable tool for understanding the origin of the universe.

The initial findings from the JWST indicated a potential discrepancy between our theoretical understanding of early galaxy formation and actual observations. Early galaxies observed through the telescope appeared brighter and more massive than anticipated, raising questions about the accuracy of existing models.

Led by Dr. John Regan of Maynooth, in collaboration with researchers from the Georgia Institute of Technology in the US, the study was published in the Open Journal of Astrophysics. The simulations developed by the team enable the resolution and tracking of minute “dark matter clumps” as they coalesce and form as dark matter “halos,” eventually hosting the galaxies we observe.

The simulations not only confirm the consistency of these galaxies with theoretical models of cosmological physics but also provide insights into the formation of the universe’s first stars, known as Population III stars. These stars are expected to be more massive and brighter than their present-day counterparts.

Dr. Regan emphasized the impact of the JWST on our understanding of the early universe, stating, “The James Webb Space Telescope has revolutionized our understanding of the early universe.” With its remarkable capabilities, we can now glimpse the universe as it was mere hundreds of millions of years after the Big Bang when it was less than 1% of its current age.

Lead author Joe McCaffrey, a PhD student at Maynooth, underscored the crucial role of the simulations in comprehending our place in the universe’s grand narrative. Additionally, the researchers aim to leverage these simulations to delve into the growth of massive black holes during the early universe.

Through the Renaissance simulations, physicists are on the precipice of unraveling the mysteries surrounding galaxy formation and shedding light on the extraordinary events that unfolded in the universe’s infancy.

