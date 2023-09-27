Linnaelu

teadus

Scientists Develop Ultra-Broadband Photodetector Using Twisted Double Bilayer Graphene

ByRobert Andrew

September 27, 2023
Researchers at ICFO and their collaborators have developed a novel ultra-broadband photodetector using twisted double bilayer graphene (TDBG). This new device is capable of efficiently detecting light across a wide spectral range, from far-terahertz to near-infrared wavelengths. The photodetector eliminates the need for external electric fields and offers scalability for industrial applications.

Traditional photoconductor arrays based on mercury cadmium telluride elements are currently used for hyperspectral imaging, but they are not efficient over the entire spectrum and are unable to detect terahertz wavelengths. In contrast, TDBG has the potential to overcome these limitations and improve the performance and efficiency of light detection.

The researchers fabricated TDBG devices by rotating two bilayer graphene stacks by a large angle. These devices create their own intrinsic electric field without the need for additional electrodes, making them scalable for mass production. The team then conducted extensive experiments to study the photoresponse and photoconductivity of TDBG.

The results showed that the TDBG ultra-broadband photodetector has good quantum efficiency, enhanced photoconductivity through interlayer screening, and scalability without the need for external gates. This breakthrough opens up possibilities for a wide range of applications, including autonomous driving, environmental monitoring, healthcare, space exploration, agriculture, and food processing.

This research highlights the potential of twisted double bilayer graphene as a highly efficient and versatile material for photodetection.

Allikad:
– ICFO/M. Ceccanti

