Linnaelu

Uute tehnoloogiate ja tehisintellekti võimsuse tutvustamine

teadus

Hubble jäädvustab vapustava pildi punasest udukogust Westerhout 5

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Oktoober 2, 2023
Hubble jäädvustab vapustava pildi punasest udukogust Westerhout 5

This recent image from the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope showcases a breathtaking scene in vivid red hues. The photograph highlights a small area within the nebula Westerhout 5, situated approximately 7,000 light-years away from Earth. The image unveils a fascinating feature known as a free-floating Evaporating Gaseous Globule (frEGG).

The frEGG, represented as a dark tadpole-shaped region towards the upper center-left, possesses two names—[KAG2008] globule 13 and J025838.6+604259. These frEGGs belong to the category of Evaporating Gaseous Globules (EGGs). Both frEGGs and EGGs are denser pockets of gas that are more resistant to photoevaporation compared to the surrounding gas. Photoevaporation occurs when intense radiation, typically emitted by young, hot stars, ionizes and disperses gas.

EGGs were first identified relatively recently, notably at the tips of the iconic Pillars of Creation imaged by Hubble in 1995. On the other hand, frEGGs were classified even more recently and are distinguished by their detached and distinctive ‘head-tail’ shape. Astronomers are particularly intrigued by these EGGs and frEGGs because their density shields the gas within them from intense ultraviolet (UV) radiation, which is abundant in regions rich in young stars. This relative opacity is believed to be crucial for the formation of protostars, with many frEGGs and EGGs serving as nurseries for new stars.

In this remarkable image, the frEGG appears as a dark region amidst a sea of red light. The red color corresponds to a type of light emission known as H-alpha emission. This emission occurs when an energetic electron within a hydrogen atom releases a specific amount of energy, resulting in the distinct red light.

This captivating image provides astronomers with valuable insights into the intricate processes involved in star formation within nebulae like Westerhout 5.

Allikas: Euroopa Kosmoseagentuur (ESA)

By Vicky Stavropoulou

seotud Post

teadus

James Webbi kosmoseteleskoobiga jäädvustatud vapustavad pildid Orioni udukogust

Oktoober 3, 2023 Mampho Brescia
teadus

Kosmiliste pimedate keskaegade uurimine: NASA ja Berkeley Lab käivitavad ambitsioonika kuukatse

Oktoober 3, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
teadus

Merkuuri pind liigub endiselt, paljastab uue uuringu

Oktoober 3, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Sa panid mööda

teadus

James Webbi kosmoseteleskoobiga jäädvustatud vapustavad pildid Orioni udukogust

Oktoober 3, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Kommentaarid
teadus

Kosmiliste pimedate keskaegade uurimine: NASA ja Berkeley Lab käivitavad ambitsioonika kuukatse

Oktoober 3, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Kommentaarid
teadus

Merkuuri pind liigub endiselt, paljastab uue uuringu

Oktoober 3, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Kommentaarid
teadus

Perseverance Rover tabab Marsil tohutut tolmukurat

Oktoober 3, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Kommentaarid